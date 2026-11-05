Manchester United ideally wanted to offload Marcus Rashford and bring in a new left-sided attacker ahead of the current season.

However, Rashford failed to attract a serious bid, which led to him being reintegrated into the first team. This development also ended United’s pursuit of another winger last summer.

Rashford has struggled with an injury issue and has not exactly set the world alight when fit either.

As a result, United continue to explore the market for a left winger.

Arsenal want Bournemouth winger but Manchester United could “snatch” him

According to TEAMtalk, Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier is generating significant Premier League interest.

The 27-year-old Leeds-born attacker is enjoying a prolific campaign under Marco Rose, having scored six goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Tavernier’s versatility and recent form have reportedly made him a sought-after name in England.

It is claimed Arsenal are keeping close tabs on his progress, but they face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Jason Wilcox eyeing Marcus Tavernier

According to the report, United have been watching the Cherries star, with the club’s recruitment department “assessing his situation as part of their wider transfer planning.”

United are thought to be considering signing a new left-back and forward in January.

Tavernier v Rashford, 2026/27 (all competitions) Stat Marcus Rashford M. Tavernier Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club England, Manchester United Bournemouth Apps 10 14 Starts 8 13 Minutes 655 1034 Goals 0 6 Assists 0 0

“Jason Wilcox has tasked the recruitment department with continuing its work on potential targets, with Tavernier among the players being assessed,” the report states.

Tavernier joined Bournemouth from Middlesbrough and is tied to the south coast club until the summer of 2029.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Player has been previously linked with Manchester United

⚠️ Arsenal are in a better position to attract him

⚠️ Bournemouth are unlikely to sanction a mid-season exit

TPP view

Marcus Tavernier’s profile is certainly appealing, but competition from Arsenal could make the pursuit complicated.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images