JJ Gabriel and his family deliver one final gut punch to Man United as Real Madrid move looms

As JJ Gabriel closes in on a transfer to Real Madrid, details have surfaced of a final blow to Manchester United.

Madrid switch

On Wednesday, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Gabriel is set to join Madrid from United in January.

Gabriel formally requested to leave United with immediate effect in September, having been at the club since he was 11 and being widely regarded as the best and most promising talent in his age group nationally.

Following his request to be released from his contract, he did not train for a week. His limited pre-season involvement, just eight minutes as a substitute centre-forward against Atletico Madrid, was viewed as a factor in his decision, which caught United by complete surprise.

United have been working hard to persuade Gabriel to reconsider, but so far their efforts have come to nothing. Over the past few weeks, he has been strongly linked to multiple European giants, including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Chelsea, but it looks like he will be a Madrid player.

The deal is not yet finalised and is subject to FIFA regulations on the transfer of minors. If everything checks out, Gabriel will put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Spanish giants.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Gabriel and his representatives cut off communications with United, who have been trying to reach them.

Final gut punch

Tyrone Marshall writes, “Gabriel is set to seal a switch to Real Madrid after walking away from United in September, but Old Trafford officials remain in the dark over the 16-year-old’s plans.”

“United have tried to establish contact with Gabriel’s family since then out of concern for his well-being, but have been rebuffed and have had no further contact since he opted to quit the club.”

Stat JJ Gabriel Club Manchester United U18 Current club Manchester United U21 Season 2025/26 Apps 6 Minutes 588 Goals 3 Assists 1 Goals per game 0.50 Assists per game 0.17 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0 Source: Transfermarkt

MEN note that Gabriel was due to make his senior bow in the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, yet his bombshell exit request forced United to scrap the plan.

The Telegraph have revealed Madrid’s plan for Gabriel.

“Real have accelerated that long-standing interest in recent weeks, with Spanish sources saying that the club have put together a projected fast-track pathway for Gabriel towards the first team.”

“While Gabriel may have to initially play for Real’s Castilla team, which competes in Spain’s third division, the belief among club insiders is that he will not have to wait long for first-team minutes, either in La Liga or the Champions League.”

It’s said that Jose Mourinho is aware of Gabriel and his potential.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images