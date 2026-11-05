Shea Lacey: Michael Carrick makes bold decision on United starlet’s involvement against Aston Villa

Manchester United starlet Shea Lacey’s 15-minute cameo against AS Roma helped United secure a 3-2 comeback win and endeared him to the Old Trafford faithful. The Englishman started the game on the bench and watched as his team conceded two early goals to go 2-0 down in the first half.

A re-taken Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 58th minute ignited hopes of a comeback, before Lacey entered the scene in the 75th minute, replacing Amad. The 19-year-old immediately ran at the opposition backline and kept them alert throughout the game.

Lacey’s quick feet, skills and vision further added to the hope around the Theatre of Dreams, before Matheus Cunha struck the equaliser in the 83rd minute. Three minutes later, the teenage forward found the Brazilian with an inch-perfect pass and Cunha scored a stunning winner to bring the roof down at Old Trafford.

Lacey registered a 100% passing completion rate, completed three of his four attempted dribbles, and picked up his first-ever senior assist against the Serie A side. It now appears that he is set to be rewarded for his performance on Sunday.

Lacey set for first Premier League start

Lacey started the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup this season and was an unused substitute on seven other occasions. The Englishman made three appearances in the Champions League and two in the Premier League, all of which were from the bench.

While he is yet to start a game in the Premier League, all that could change against Aston Villa this weekend. According to talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein, Michael Carrick will hand Lacey his first-ever start in the English top flight on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Darren Bent on Drive, Goldstein said: “I’ve heard, by the way, it’s the same person that told me that Bruno Fernandes was going to be dropped (against Bournemouth), that Shea Lacey starts against Villa.”

“How about that? He was so good for Man United [against Roma], and when the crowd watch him, they’re on the edge of their seat. Genuinely, you can hear that ‘gasp’.”

“I like Amad, but there’s obviously something that we’re missing with his game. Maybe his finishing’s not that great. Shea Lacey looks like a really, really good player.”

Lacey, who has previously been dubbed by fans as the Scouse Lionel Messi, rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and is under contract until 2029.

Carrick must trust Lacey

United have a rich history of giving talent a chance and it is time for Carrick to do so as well. Amad has looked threatening in games, especially with his relentless pressing, but Lacey could help this team hit a higher gear.

Season Player Apps Starts Minutes Goals Assists Shots Shots on target Passes Key passes Accurate passes Tackles Interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Dribbles Successful dribbles Yellow cards Red cards Pens scored Pens missed Offsides Avg rating 2026/27 Amad 7 5 448 0 1 12 5 153 4 136 11 3 3 56 31 24 13 0 0 0 0 2 6.60 2026/27 S. Lacey 6 1 125 1 1 1 1 55 2 46 5 1 0 24 15 14 7 1 0 0 0 0 4.97 Updated 5 Nov 2026

The academy graduate has guile, trickery and a venomous left foot that has yet to be fully utilised by the Red Devils. Amad has managed just two goals and five assists in 40 games since the start of last season, and Lacey’s emergence could force the Ivorian to improve his game.

At Old Trafford, if you are good enough, you are old enough, and the teenage forward has already enjoyed some impressive cameos so far. Unleashing him from the start against Villa would give Unai Emery a fresh headache and Lacey could even turn out to be Carrick’s very own Mark Robins.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images