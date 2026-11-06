Bryan Mbeumo scoops impressive award as shining light in grey month for Man United

Manchester United had a challenging October, failing to win a match in either the league or the Champions League.

Grey October

The Red Devils returned from the international break with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur before losing 0-2 in Madrid to Atletico in the Champions League.

They then drew 1-1 away to Leeds United before being thrashed 1-4 away to 1907 Como in Europe.

United then suffered an embarrassing 0-3 defeat at home to AFC Bournemouth before losing 0-2 away at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea, despite an improved display.

Shining light

Not many players could hold their heads high after a dismal month of results, but Bryan Mbeumo did better than most.

According to the club’s official website, the Cameroonian “is Manchester United’s Player of the Month for October.”

Mbeumo scored twice during the month, with both strikes coming in the league.

He scored a well-taken effort against Tottenham Hotspur to start the month, giving his side the lead in front of the Stretford End.

His next strike also came in the Premier League, away to Leeds United.

The attacker finished off a well-worked move to once again give his side the lead.

The goal against Tottenham Hotspur also won the club’s Goal of the Month competition.

This is already the second time this season that Mbeumo has won the award, after his long-range effort against Ipswich Town at the end of August.

Mbeumo was also very close to scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge when a stinging volley was incredibly stopped by Mike Penders.

The former Brentford player will hope to continue his fine form against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Bryan Mbeumo 2026/2027 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 338 24 1172 Starts 9 4 0 13 Sub appearances 0 0 1 1 Goals 4 0 0 4 Non-penalty goals 4 0 0 4 Assists 0 1 0 1 Goals + assists 4 1 0 5

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images