Home » Bryan Mbeumo scoops impressive award as shining light in grey month for Man United

Bryan Mbeumo scoops impressive award as shining light in grey month for Man United

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United had a challenging October, failing to win a match in either the league or the Champions League.

Grey October

The Red Devils returned from the international break with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur before losing 0-2 in Madrid to Atletico in the Champions League.

They then drew 1-1 away to Leeds United before being thrashed 1-4 away to 1907 Como in Europe.

United then suffered an embarrassing 0-3 defeat at home to AFC Bournemouth before losing 0-2 away at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea, despite an improved display.

Shining light

Not many players could hold their heads high after a dismal month of results, but Bryan Mbeumo did better than most.

According to the club’s official website, the Cameroonian “is Manchester United’s Player of the Month for October.”

Mbeumo scored twice during the month, with both strikes coming in the league.

He scored a well-taken effort against Tottenham Hotspur to start the month, giving his side the lead in front of the Stretford End.

His next strike also came in the Premier League, away to Leeds United.

The attacker finished off a well-worked move to once again give his side the lead.

The goal against Tottenham Hotspur also won the club’s Goal of the Month competition.

This is already the second time this season that Mbeumo has won the award, after his long-range effort against Ipswich Town at the end of August.

Mbeumo was also very close to scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge when a stinging volley was incredibly stopped by Mike Penders.

The former Brentford player will hope to continue his fine form against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Bryan Mbeumo
2026/2027 stats
Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions
Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions
Apps 9 4 1 14
Minutes 810 338 24 1172
Starts 9 4 0 13
Sub appearances 0 0 1 1
Goals 4 0 0 4
Non-penalty goals 4 0 0 4
Assists 0 1 0 1
Goals + assists 4 1 0 5

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Marcus Rashford makes painfully honest admission about his...

Shea Lacey: Michael Carrick makes bold decision on...

Man United make decision on Kobbie Mainoo transfer...

Rio Ferdinand believes Man United star will “start...

Man United’s Matheus Cunha makes Champions League history...

Shea Lacey etches his name into Man United...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.