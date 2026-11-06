Michael Carrick left red-faced as humiliating reason behind Estevao’s Man United start emerges

Xabi Alonso’s reason for naming Estevao in the starting XI against Manchester United has emerged, and it is embarrassing for Michael Carrick and his players.

Estevao runs riot

So far this term, Chelsea boss Alonso has come under criticism for his limited use of Estevao, who joined the Blues under a cloud of hype and expectation.

Last month’s start against United represented his first in the Premier League all season; he justified the selection by tearing Diogo Dalot apart and acting as his side’s primary attacking threat.

The Brazilian had two goals narrowly ruled out, both for offside. No player registered more shots or touches in the opposition box. He also drew a rapturous reception from the home support at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea beat United 2-0 thanks to goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.

According to the Daily Mail, Alonso and his coaching staff opted to start Estevao against United because they felt United were weaker physically.

Further humiliation for Carrick and his players

The newspaper claims, “We are told Alonso has had concerns about the 19-year-old Brazilian’s physicality and Chelsea’s fitness staff have been tasked with working on building him up.”

“But United, managed by Michael Carrick, were seen as ideal opposition for him to face from the beginning.”

“United were considered weaker than the Premier League’s other physical sides, which lessened Alonso’s reservations.”

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W

It is a damning indictment of United and Carrick that rivals now see them as such tame opposition. The club have come under fierce criticism this season for their woeful conditioning and poor running numbers, which are widely credited as the root of their problems.

The openness with which opposing managers now see it will come as a stark and sobering revelation.

United are next in action on Sunday when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will be heading into the meeting brimming with confidence from their dramatic comeback victory against AS Roma. United currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League table.

Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images