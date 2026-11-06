Every Eastern European player to ever play for Man United

Manchester United have had numerous players from Eastern Europe over the years.

For clarity, this list will include players from the former Republic of Yugoslavia, Russia, Armenia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Poland, Czechia, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Here is the complete list of players to have represented United.

Player Nationality Pos United career Apps Goals Nemanja Vidić Serbia and Montenegro, Serbia DF 2006–2014 300 21 Nemanja Matić Serbia MF 2017–2022 192 4 Andrei Kanchelskis Soviet Union, CIS, Russia MF 1991–1995 161 36 Dimitar Berbatov Bulgaria FW 2008–2012 149 56 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Armenia MF 2016–2018 63 13 Tomasz Kuszczak Poland GK 2006–2011 61 0 Karel Poborský Czech Republic FW 1996–1997 48 6 Benjamin Šeško Slovenia FW 2025– 38 14 Nikola Jovanović Yugoslavia DF 1980–1982 26 4 Zoran Tošić Serbia MF 2009 5 0 Martin Dúbravka Slovakia GK 2022–2023 2 0 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football · Updated 6 Nov 2026

1) Nemanja Vidić

The hard-nosed Serbian defender played 300 matches for the club and formed one of the best, if not the best, defensive partnerships in United’s history with Rio Ferdinand.

He captained the side and won multiple league titles as well as the Champions League in 2008.

2) Nemanja Matić

Matić could not replicate his success at Chelsea with United in terms of trophies but was a loyal servant for the club.

The Serbian played 192 times for the club, scoring four goals from defensive midfield.

3) Andrei Kanchelskis

Kanchelskis hails from Russia and exhilarated fans in the 1990s, gliding down the right wing.

The attacker could both provide and score goals, as he was an integral part of United’s success in the early 1990s.

4) Dimitar Berbatov

The Bulgarian perhaps did not have the career he would have envisaged when he joined the club in 2008, but still had some memorable moments, including a hat-trick versus Liverpool in 2010.

He delighted the crowd with delightful skill and excellent poise, even if he did not score as many goals as perhaps fans would have expected.

5) Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Armenia international impressed in his first season at Old Trafford, scoring in the Europa League final.

The winger soon fell out of favour with José Mourinho and was sent to Arsenal as part of a deal to bring Alexis Sánchez to Old Trafford.

6) Tomasz Kuszczak

The Polish keeper joined United in 2006 on loan and made his move permanent in 2007.

He remained at the club until 2012, filling in as a deputy to Edwin van der Sar.

7) Karel Poborský

The Czech star was brought to Old Trafford on the back of a stunning Euro 1996 tournament, where he scored a wonderful looping shot for his nation.

The winger never hit the same heights for United but did pick up a league title during his two seasons at the club.

8) Benjamin Šeško

Šeško has been the only Slovenian to represent United so far, and his career has been impeded by injuries at Old Trafford.

He has so far played 38 games, scoring 14 goals, but will have much more he wants to achieve in Manchester.

9) Nikola Jovanović

Born in Yugoslavia, he was the first Eastern European to play for the club when he moved in 1980 from Red Star Belgrade.

He also made history as the first Yugoslav to play for an English team.

10) Zoran Tošić

The Serbian joined United in 2009 and made his debut for the first team in the FA Cup in January 2009.

He managed just five first-team appearances before leaving for CSKA Moscow in 2010.

11) Martin Dúbravka

The Slovakian spent a matter of months at Old Trafford during the 2022–2023 season.

He played just two games in the League Cup before returning to his parent club, Newcastle United.

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