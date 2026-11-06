Shea Lacey starts, Leny Yoro moves to centre-back: predicted Man United XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United face Aston Villa on Sunday with Harry Maguire’s fitness a possible issue hanging over head coach Michael Carrick’s selection.

Baleba ruled out before Aston Villa

Carrick offered little clarity on United’s injury situation at his pre-match press conference, but he did confirm that Carlos Baleba will be unavailable for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in midweek.

United’s victory over AS Roma on Tuesday ended their nine-match winless run and gave Carrick some much-needed breathing room.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens should retain his place in goal, with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui predicted to occupy the full-back positions.

Maguire limped off against Roma and may miss out. Matthijs De Ligt will come into the side if the England international is ruled out.

Lisandro Martinez is definitely absent through suspension after being sent off against Chelsea on Saturday, removing one experienced option from Carrick’s defence.

Carrick revealed that Patrick Dorgu may be ready to return to the matchday squad, although the full-back is unlikely to start immediately.

Ayden Heaven’s recent struggles could count against him. One possible solution would be to use Nous Mazraoui at full-back and move Leny Yoro into central defence alongside De Ligt, giving United a young but mobile presence next to the Dutchman.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo is expected to start again after returning from his injury absence. The academy graduate featured from the bench against Chelsea before starting against Roma.

Youri Tielemans is the likeliest player to partner Mainoo. Andrey Santos is another option, but Tielemans appears the stronger candidate to provide experience in a midfield missing its usual defensive anchor. It will also be a chance for the Belgian to line up against his former employers.

Mason Mount is another midfield option.

Attack

Marcus Rashford’s fitness status remains uncertain, and his availability for Sunday has not yet been established, but it is likely to be bench at best.

Rumours circling on social media claim Shea Lacey will be given a start on the right wing after another impressive cameo against Roma. The academy youngster may replace Amad.

The rest of the attack should remain unchanged. Captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to operate as the number 10, with Matheus Cunha starting from the left and Bryan Mbeumo leading the line.

Cunha scored twice in the closing stages against Roma, including the winner. Lacey’s potential inclusion would add youthful unpredictability on the opposite flank.

Final Thoughts

Maguire’s availability will determine the shape of United’s central defence.

Martinez’s suspension makes a defensive reshuffle unavoidable.

Mainoo and Tielemans are the likely central-midfield pairing.

Lacey is hotly tipped to replace Amad on the right.

United vs Aston Villa Head-to-head record Date Competition H/A Score Result 15/03/2026 Premier League H 3-1 W 21/12/2025 Premier League A 1-2 L 25/05/2025 Premier League H 2-0 W 06/10/2024 Premier League A 0-0 D 11/02/2024 Premier League A 2-1 W 26/12/2023 Premier League H 3-2 W 30/04/2023 Premier League H 1-0 W 10/11/2022 League Cup H 4-2 W 06/11/2022 Premier League A 1-3 L 15/01/2022 Premier League A 2-2 D 10/01/2022 FA Cup H 1-0 W 25/09/2021 Premier League H 0-1 L 09/05/2021 Premier League A 3-1 W 01/01/2021 Premier League H 2-1 W 09/07/2020 Premier League A 3-0 W Page 1 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 01/12/2019 Premier League H 2-2 D 16/04/2016 Premier League H 1-0 W 14/08/2015 Premier League A 1-0 W 04/04/2015 Premier League H 3-1 W 20/12/2014 Premier League A 1-1 D 29/03/2014 Premier League H 4-1 W 15/12/2013 Premier League A 3-0 W 22/04/2013 Premier League H 3-0 W 10/11/2012 Premier League A 3-2 W 15/04/2012 Premier League H 4-0 W 03/12/2011 Premier League A 1-0 W 01/02/2011 Premier League H 3-1 W 13/11/2010 Premier League A 2-2 D 28/02/2010 League Cup N 2-1 W 10/02/2010 Premier League A 1-1 D Page 2 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 12/12/2009 Premier League H 0-1 L 05/04/2009 Premier League H 3-2 W 22/11/2008 Premier League A 0-0 D 29/03/2008 Premier League H 4-0 W 05/01/2008 FA Cup A 2-0 W 20/10/2007 Premier League A 4-1 W 13/01/2007 Premier League H 3-1 W 07/01/2007 FA Cup H 2-1 W 23/12/2006 Premier League A 3-0 W 17/12/2005 Premier League A 2-0 W 20/08/2005 Premier League H 1-0 W 22/01/2005 Premier League H 3-1 W 28/12/2004 Premier League A 1-0 W 15/05/2004 Premier League A 2-0 W 04/01/2004 FA Cup A 2-1 W Page 3 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 06/12/2003 Premier League H 4-0 W 15/03/2003 Premier League A 1-0 W 26/10/2002 Premier League H 1-1 D 23/02/2002 Premier League H 1-0 W 06/01/2002 FA Cup A 3-2 W 26/08/2001 Premier League A 1-1 D 20/01/2001 Premier League H 2-0 W 26/12/2000 Premier League A 1-0 W 14/05/2000 Premier League A 1-0 W 30/10/1999 Premier League H 3-0 W 13/10/1999 League Cup A 0-3 L 01/05/1999 Premier League H 2-1 W 05/12/1998 Premier League A 1-1 D 18/02/1998 Premier League A 2-0 W 15/12/1997 Premier League H 1-0 W Page 4 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 01/01/1997 Premier League H 0-0 D 21/09/1996 Premier League A 0-0 D 13/01/1996 Premier League H 0-0 D 19/08/1995 Premier League A 1-3 L 04/02/1995 Premier League H 1-0 W 06/11/1994 Premier League A 2-1 W 27/03/1994 League Cup N 1-3 L 19/12/1993 Premier League H 3-1 W 23/08/1993 Premier League A 2-1 W 14/03/1993 Premier League H 1-1 D 07/11/1992 Premier League A 0-1 L 28/10/1992 League Cup A 0-1 L 22/01/1992 League H 1-0 W 21/08/1991 League A 1-0 W 06/04/1991 League A 1-1 D Page 5 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 29/12/1990 League H 1-1 D 17/04/1990 League H 2-0 W 26/12/1989 League A 0-3 L 12/03/1989 League A 0-0 D 05/11/1988 League H 1-1 D 09/05/1987 League H 3-1 W 13/12/1986 League A 3-3 D 14/12/1985 League A 3-1 W 17/08/1985 League H 4-0 W 23/03/1985 League H 4-0 W 06/10/1984 League A 0-3 L 03/03/1984 League A 3-0 W 05/11/1983 League H 1-2 L 01/01/1983 League H 3-1 W 20/11/1982 League A 1-2 L Page 6 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 06/02/1982 League H 4-1 W 12/09/1981 League A 1-1 D 14/03/1981 League A 3-3 D 08/10/1980 League H 3-3 D 23/04/1980 League H 2-1 W 08/09/1979 League A 3-0 W 24/02/1979 League H 1-1 D 14/10/1978 League A 2-2 D 29/03/1978 League H 1-1 D 29/10/1977 League A 1-2 L 19/03/1977 FA Cup H 2-1 W 01/01/1977 League H 2-0 W 06/11/1976 League A 2-3 L 21/02/1976 League A 1-2 L 15/11/1975 League H 2-0 W Page 7 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 22/09/1975 League Cup A 2-1 W 22/02/1975 League A 0-2 L 16/11/1974 League H 2-1 W 23/12/1970 League Cup A 1-2 L 16/12/1970 League Cup H 1-1 D 29/04/1967 League H 3-1 W 03/12/1966 League A 1-2 L 09/05/1966 League H 6-1 W 06/04/1966 League A 1-1 D 28/04/1965 League A 1-2 L 24/10/1964 League H 7-0 W 06/04/1964 League H 1-0 W 16/11/1963 League A 0-4 L 09/04/1963 League A 2-1 W 11/03/1963 FA Cup H 1-0 W Page 8 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 24/11/1962 League H 2-2 D 15/01/1962 League H 2-0 W 18/09/1961 League A 1-1 D 04/02/1961 League H 1-1 D 17/09/1960 League A 1-3 L 27/12/1958 League A 2-0 W 26/12/1958 League H 2-1 W 31/03/1958 League A 2-3 L 22/10/1957 Charity / Community Shield H 4-0 W 05/10/1957 League H 4-1 W 04/05/1957 FA Cup N 1-2 L 09/03/1957 League A 1-1 D 08/12/1956 League A 3-1 W 25/02/1956 League H 1-0 W 15/10/1955 League A 4-4 D Page 9 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 28/12/1954 League A 1-2 L 27/12/1954 League H 0-1 L 13/03/1954 League A 2-2 D 24/10/1953 League H 1-0 W 07/02/1953 League H 3-1 W 20/09/1952 League A 3-3 D 01/03/1952 League H 1-1 D 13/10/1951 League A 5-2 W 13/09/1950 League H 0-0 D 04/09/1950 League A 3-1 W 08/03/1950 League H 7-0 W 15/10/1949 League A 4-0 W 19/02/1949 League A 1-2 L 25/09/1948 League H 3-1 W 22/03/1948 League A 1-0 W Page 10 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 10/01/1948 FA Cup A 6-4 W 25/10/1947 League H 2-0 W 08/03/1947 League H 2-1 W 02/11/1946 League A 0-0 D 11/03/1939 League H 1-1 D 05/11/1938 League A 2-0 W 02/04/1938 League A 0-3 L 20/11/1937 League H 3-1 W 27/12/1930 League A 0-7 L 30/08/1930 League H 3-4 L 08/03/1930 League H 2-3 L 02/11/1929 League A 0-1 L 01/01/1929 League H 2-2 D 27/08/1928 League A 0-0 D 31/03/1928 League A 1-3 L Page 11 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 19/11/1927 League H 5-1 W 19/02/1927 League A 0-2 L 02/10/1926 League H 2-1 W 07/09/1925 League A 2-2 D 02/09/1925 League H 3-0 W 26/11/1921 League H 1-0 W 19/11/1921 League A 1-3 L 27/12/1920 League H 1-3 L 25/12/1920 League A 4-3 W 31/01/1920 FA Cup H 1-2 L 13/12/1919 League H 1-2 L 06/12/1919 League A 0-2 L 26/04/1915 League H 1-0 W 19/12/1914 League A 3-3 D 14/03/1914 League H 0-6 L Page 12 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 08/11/1913 League A 1-3 L 22/03/1913 League H 4-0 W 16/11/1912 League A 2-4 L 30/03/1912 League A 0-6 L 25/11/1911 League H 3-1 W 22/04/1911 League A 2-4 L 04/02/1911 FA Cup H 2-1 W 17/12/1910 League H 2-0 W 26/02/1910 League A 1-7 L 16/10/1909 League H 2-0 W 31/03/1909 League H 0-2 L 17/10/1908 League A 1-3 L 20/04/1908 League H 1-2 L 22/02/1908 FA Cup A 2-0 W 02/09/1907 League A 4-1 W Page 13 of 14 1234567891011121314 Date Competition H/A Score Result 01/01/1907 League H 1-0 W 26/12/1906 League A 0-2 L 24/02/1906 FA Cup H 5-1 W 03/02/1894 League A 1-5 L 16/12/1893 League H 1-3 L 06/03/1893 League A 0-2 L 19/11/1892 League H 2-0 W Page 14 of 14 1234567891011121314 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

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