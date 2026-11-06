Shea Lacey starts, Leny Yoro moves to centre-back: predicted Man United XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United face Aston Villa on Sunday with Harry Maguire’s fitness a possible issue hanging over head coach Michael Carrick’s selection.
Baleba ruled out before Aston Villa
Carrick offered little clarity on United’s injury situation at his pre-match press conference, but he did confirm that Carlos Baleba will be unavailable for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in midweek.
United’s victory over AS Roma on Tuesday ended their nine-match winless run and gave Carrick some much-needed breathing room.
Goalkeeper and Defence
Senne Lammens should retain his place in goal, with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui predicted to occupy the full-back positions.
Maguire limped off against Roma and may miss out. Matthijs De Ligt will come into the side if the England international is ruled out.
Lisandro Martinez is definitely absent through suspension after being sent off against Chelsea on Saturday, removing one experienced option from Carrick’s defence.
Carrick revealed that Patrick Dorgu may be ready to return to the matchday squad, although the full-back is unlikely to start immediately.
Ayden Heaven’s recent struggles could count against him. One possible solution would be to use Nous Mazraoui at full-back and move Leny Yoro into central defence alongside De Ligt, giving United a young but mobile presence next to the Dutchman.
Midfield
Kobbie Mainoo is expected to start again after returning from his injury absence. The academy graduate featured from the bench against Chelsea before starting against Roma.
Youri Tielemans is the likeliest player to partner Mainoo. Andrey Santos is another option, but Tielemans appears the stronger candidate to provide experience in a midfield missing its usual defensive anchor. It will also be a chance for the Belgian to line up against his former employers.
Mason Mount is another midfield option.
Attack
Marcus Rashford’s fitness status remains uncertain, and his availability for Sunday has not yet been established, but it is likely to be bench at best.
Rumours circling on social media claim Shea Lacey will be given a start on the right wing after another impressive cameo against Roma. The academy youngster may replace Amad.
The rest of the attack should remain unchanged. Captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to operate as the number 10, with Matheus Cunha starting from the left and Bryan Mbeumo leading the line.
Cunha scored twice in the closing stages against Roma, including the winner. Lacey’s potential inclusion would add youthful unpredictability on the opposite flank.
Final Thoughts
- Maguire’s availability will determine the shape of United’s central defence.
- Martinez’s suspension makes a defensive reshuffle unavoidable.
- Mainoo and Tielemans are the likely central-midfield pairing.
- Lacey is hotly tipped to replace Amad on the right.
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|15/03/2026
|Premier League
|H
|3-1
|W
|21/12/2025
|Premier League
|A
|1-2
|L
|25/05/2025
|Premier League
|H
|2-0
|W
|06/10/2024
|Premier League
|A
|0-0
|D
|11/02/2024
|Premier League
|A
|2-1
|W
|26/12/2023
|Premier League
|H
|3-2
|W
|30/04/2023
|Premier League
|H
|1-0
|W
|10/11/2022
|League Cup
|H
|4-2
|W
|06/11/2022
|Premier League
|A
|1-3
|L
|15/01/2022
|Premier League
|A
|2-2
|D
|10/01/2022
|FA Cup
|H
|1-0
|W
|25/09/2021
|Premier League
|H
|0-1
|L
|09/05/2021
|Premier League
|A
|3-1
|W
|01/01/2021
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|09/07/2020
|Premier League
|A
|3-0
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|01/12/2019
|Premier League
|H
|2-2
|D
|16/04/2016
|Premier League
|H
|1-0
|W
|14/08/2015
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|04/04/2015
|Premier League
|H
|3-1
|W
|20/12/2014
|Premier League
|A
|1-1
|D
|29/03/2014
|Premier League
|H
|4-1
|W
|15/12/2013
|Premier League
|A
|3-0
|W
|22/04/2013
|Premier League
|H
|3-0
|W
|10/11/2012
|Premier League
|A
|3-2
|W
|15/04/2012
|Premier League
|H
|4-0
|W
|03/12/2011
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|01/02/2011
|Premier League
|H
|3-1
|W
|13/11/2010
|Premier League
|A
|2-2
|D
|28/02/2010
|League Cup
|N
|2-1
|W
|10/02/2010
|Premier League
|A
|1-1
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|12/12/2009
|Premier League
|H
|0-1
|L
|05/04/2009
|Premier League
|H
|3-2
|W
|22/11/2008
|Premier League
|A
|0-0
|D
|29/03/2008
|Premier League
|H
|4-0
|W
|05/01/2008
|FA Cup
|A
|2-0
|W
|20/10/2007
|Premier League
|A
|4-1
|W
|13/01/2007
|Premier League
|H
|3-1
|W
|07/01/2007
|FA Cup
|H
|2-1
|W
|23/12/2006
|Premier League
|A
|3-0
|W
|17/12/2005
|Premier League
|A
|2-0
|W
|20/08/2005
|Premier League
|H
|1-0
|W
|22/01/2005
|Premier League
|H
|3-1
|W
|28/12/2004
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|15/05/2004
|Premier League
|A
|2-0
|W
|04/01/2004
|FA Cup
|A
|2-1
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|06/12/2003
|Premier League
|H
|4-0
|W
|15/03/2003
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|26/10/2002
|Premier League
|H
|1-1
|D
|23/02/2002
|Premier League
|H
|1-0
|W
|06/01/2002
|FA Cup
|A
|3-2
|W
|26/08/2001
|Premier League
|A
|1-1
|D
|20/01/2001
|Premier League
|H
|2-0
|W
|26/12/2000
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|14/05/2000
|Premier League
|A
|1-0
|W
|30/10/1999
|Premier League
|H
|3-0
|W
|13/10/1999
|League Cup
|A
|0-3
|L
|01/05/1999
|Premier League
|H
|2-1
|W
|05/12/1998
|Premier League
|A
|1-1
|D
|18/02/1998
|Premier League
|A
|2-0
|W
|15/12/1997
|Premier League
|H
|1-0
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|01/01/1997
|Premier League
|H
|0-0
|D
|21/09/1996
|Premier League
|A
|0-0
|D
|13/01/1996
|Premier League
|H
|0-0
|D
|19/08/1995
|Premier League
|A
|1-3
|L
|04/02/1995
|Premier League
|H
|1-0
|W
|06/11/1994
|Premier League
|A
|2-1
|W
|27/03/1994
|League Cup
|N
|1-3
|L
|19/12/1993
|Premier League
|H
|3-1
|W
|23/08/1993
|Premier League
|A
|2-1
|W
|14/03/1993
|Premier League
|H
|1-1
|D
|07/11/1992
|Premier League
|A
|0-1
|L
|28/10/1992
|League Cup
|A
|0-1
|L
|22/01/1992
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|21/08/1991
|League
|A
|1-0
|W
|06/04/1991
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|29/12/1990
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|17/04/1990
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|26/12/1989
|League
|A
|0-3
|L
|12/03/1989
|League
|A
|0-0
|D
|05/11/1988
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|09/05/1987
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|13/12/1986
|League
|A
|3-3
|D
|14/12/1985
|League
|A
|3-1
|W
|17/08/1985
|League
|H
|4-0
|W
|23/03/1985
|League
|H
|4-0
|W
|06/10/1984
|League
|A
|0-3
|L
|03/03/1984
|League
|A
|3-0
|W
|05/11/1983
|League
|H
|1-2
|L
|01/01/1983
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|20/11/1982
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|06/02/1982
|League
|H
|4-1
|W
|12/09/1981
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|14/03/1981
|League
|A
|3-3
|D
|08/10/1980
|League
|H
|3-3
|D
|23/04/1980
|League
|H
|2-1
|W
|08/09/1979
|League
|A
|3-0
|W
|24/02/1979
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|14/10/1978
|League
|A
|2-2
|D
|29/03/1978
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|29/10/1977
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|19/03/1977
|FA Cup
|H
|2-1
|W
|01/01/1977
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|06/11/1976
|League
|A
|2-3
|L
|21/02/1976
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|15/11/1975
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|22/09/1975
|League Cup
|A
|2-1
|W
|22/02/1975
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|16/11/1974
|League
|H
|2-1
|W
|23/12/1970
|League Cup
|A
|1-2
|L
|16/12/1970
|League Cup
|H
|1-1
|D
|29/04/1967
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|03/12/1966
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|09/05/1966
|League
|H
|6-1
|W
|06/04/1966
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|28/04/1965
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|24/10/1964
|League
|H
|7-0
|W
|06/04/1964
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|16/11/1963
|League
|A
|0-4
|L
|09/04/1963
|League
|A
|2-1
|W
|11/03/1963
|FA Cup
|H
|1-0
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|24/11/1962
|League
|H
|2-2
|D
|15/01/1962
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|18/09/1961
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|04/02/1961
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|17/09/1960
|League
|A
|1-3
|L
|27/12/1958
|League
|A
|2-0
|W
|26/12/1958
|League
|H
|2-1
|W
|31/03/1958
|League
|A
|2-3
|L
|22/10/1957
|Charity / Community Shield
|H
|4-0
|W
|05/10/1957
|League
|H
|4-1
|W
|04/05/1957
|FA Cup
|N
|1-2
|L
|09/03/1957
|League
|A
|1-1
|D
|08/12/1956
|League
|A
|3-1
|W
|25/02/1956
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|15/10/1955
|League
|A
|4-4
|D
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|28/12/1954
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|27/12/1954
|League
|H
|0-1
|L
|13/03/1954
|League
|A
|2-2
|D
|24/10/1953
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|07/02/1953
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|20/09/1952
|League
|A
|3-3
|D
|01/03/1952
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|13/10/1951
|League
|A
|5-2
|W
|13/09/1950
|League
|H
|0-0
|D
|04/09/1950
|League
|A
|3-1
|W
|08/03/1950
|League
|H
|7-0
|W
|15/10/1949
|League
|A
|4-0
|W
|19/02/1949
|League
|A
|1-2
|L
|25/09/1948
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|22/03/1948
|League
|A
|1-0
|W
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|10/01/1948
|FA Cup
|A
|6-4
|W
|25/10/1947
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|08/03/1947
|League
|H
|2-1
|W
|02/11/1946
|League
|A
|0-0
|D
|11/03/1939
|League
|H
|1-1
|D
|05/11/1938
|League
|A
|2-0
|W
|02/04/1938
|League
|A
|0-3
|L
|20/11/1937
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|27/12/1930
|League
|A
|0-7
|L
|30/08/1930
|League
|H
|3-4
|L
|08/03/1930
|League
|H
|2-3
|L
|02/11/1929
|League
|A
|0-1
|L
|01/01/1929
|League
|H
|2-2
|D
|27/08/1928
|League
|A
|0-0
|D
|31/03/1928
|League
|A
|1-3
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|19/11/1927
|League
|H
|5-1
|W
|19/02/1927
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|02/10/1926
|League
|H
|2-1
|W
|07/09/1925
|League
|A
|2-2
|D
|02/09/1925
|League
|H
|3-0
|W
|26/11/1921
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|19/11/1921
|League
|A
|1-3
|L
|27/12/1920
|League
|H
|1-3
|L
|25/12/1920
|League
|A
|4-3
|W
|31/01/1920
|FA Cup
|H
|1-2
|L
|13/12/1919
|League
|H
|1-2
|L
|06/12/1919
|League
|A
|0-2
|L
|26/04/1915
|League
|H
|1-0
|W
|19/12/1914
|League
|A
|3-3
|D
|14/03/1914
|League
|H
|0-6
|L
|Date
|Competition
|H/A
|Score
|Result
|08/11/1913
|League
|A
|1-3
|L
|22/03/1913
|League
|H
|4-0
|W
|16/11/1912
|League
|A
|2-4
|L
|30/03/1912
|League
|A
|0-6
|L
|25/11/1911
|League
|H
|3-1
|W
|22/04/1911
|League
|A
|2-4
|L
|04/02/1911
|FA Cup
|H
|2-1
|W
|17/12/1910
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|26/02/1910
|League
|A
|1-7
|L
|16/10/1909
|League
|H
|2-0
|W
|31/03/1909
|League
|H
|0-2
|L
|17/10/1908
|League
|A
|1-3
|L
|20/04/1908
|League
|H
|1-2
|L
|22/02/1908
|FA Cup
|A
|2-0
|W
|02/09/1907
|League
|A
|4-1
|W
Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images
1 comment
Lacey should start before Amad. He is better player than Amad when he is with the ball and his performance is declining. Since Amad start in XI , until now he didnt score a single goal. Also Amad is player who he think he is a good dribbler and as what can been all the time he played he mosly lost the ball and cant go thru. One thing about Amad , he is a stingly player because he seldom pass to his collegue but instead delayed it and lose the ball easily. Also he is a player who easily fell down when being tackled by the opponent. Its high time Carrick should put trust on the Academy players and put more playing minutes. If you dont try who else will try them. Also Amass is another academy player that Carrick should trust . If he is given a chance , he is much better than Dalot. Like other top teams like Liverpool , Arsenal . Manchester City and few more their coach put trust more on his younger players. That make them a good coach with more exposure to his Academy players and trust them.