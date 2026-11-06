Manchester United’s Harry Maguire opens up on special Sir Alex Ferguson connection



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has made a special revelation regarding his relationship with the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson.

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Today marks the 40th anniversary of Sir Alex’s appointment as United boss. United brought him in from Aberdeen to replace Ron Atkinson, who was dismissed after a League Cup third-round replay at the hands of Southampton.

His start to life at United was rocky. The Scot was beaten 2-0 at Oxford United, then drew 0-0 at Norwich. He came close to the sack but things started to turn around when he led United to FA Cup triumph in 1990.

Thereafter, he presided over the establishment of a sporting dynasty, guiding United to the summit of English and European football. It was under Sir Alex that United developed into the global behemoth they are today.

He won 38 major trophies during his incredibly successful 26-year stint. This haul includes 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four Football League Cups, a European Cup Winners’ Cup, two Champions League titles, the UEFA Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup and 10 Community Shields.

A legend among legends. Today marks the 40 years since Sir Alex Ferguson began his glorious association with Manchester United ❤️ https://t.co/E6anjZtHQu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2026

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United will hold a special dinner at Old Trafford this weekend for Sir Alex’s 40th anniversary.

Maguire spoke to club media and revealed that he shares a special relationship with Sir Alex, with the pair exchanging messages often. Maguire first came into contact with Sir Alex while playing for Sheffield United in the 2011 FA Youth Cup final.

The England international unfortunately picked up an injury and was stretchered off in the first half of the return leg. Weeks afterwards, a letter from Sir Alex arrived wishing him a speedy recovery, a gesture Maguire still treasures to this day.

Maguire’s Sir Alex revelation

Maguire said, “He was at the game and I got a bad head injury and went straight to hospital in about the 35th minute. I think, a few weeks later, I received a letter from Manchester United, signed by Sir Alex. It was a great touch from him, and from the club, and it just shows how classy he was, how classy the club is and it’s something that I’ll never forget.”

“It meant so much at the time. When I was playing at Sheffield United, Sir Alex obviously was a huge role model and a huge inspiration for anyone. It felt like you could never really be in contact with him.”

“So, when you receive a letter from him, it was so important, so special and it made me really believe in myself in the words that he spoke about in the letter. So, no, I’ll never forget that and I really do appreciate it.”

Maguire added, “I’d have loved to have played under him. I’m in contact with him quite a lot now. I speak to him as much as I can. I get as much information from him as I can.”

“He’s so caring. Every time something goes wrong, he gets in contact with me. Or every time something goes well, he gets in contact with me. He’s so thoughtful, even though he’s not the manager now. He has such a big place at this club. When you hear from him or when he’s around the place, the aura, the inspiration that he brings, just with his presence, is so powerful. He’s a huge part of this club and he will be forever.”

“He’s always been giving me little bits and bobs and advice and information. He’ll tell me to pick myself up and things and get on with it and ignore the outside noise. Lots and lots. I’ve spoken to him many times over my eight years at this club. He’s always great for a chat and he says it as it is, still now. Every time you come into his presence, you still feel the aura and the inspiration he can bring to the team.”

“He’s, like I said, the greatest manager of all time. He’s a great person and he’s always at the games. It’s great that he can still be at the games and support us. I know that he wants to come to every game he can. He’s still a massive fan and, like I said, he’s still a huge part of this club. He’ll be a huge part of this club forever. He’s a massive inspiration to anybody who comes and plays for this club now.”

Maguire and his teammates are next in action on Sunday when they face Aston Villa.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images