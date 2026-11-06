Ex-PL boss Rafa Benitez sends blunt message to Unai Emery over Man United job

Former Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton manager Rafa Benitez has advised Aston Villa’s Unai Emery on what he should do if Manchester United approach him.

Emery interest

Despite orchestrating a remarkable comeback against AS Roma earlier this week, Carrick’s future at United remains uncertain.

United’s poor start to the season currently sees them in seventeenth place in both the Premier League and Champions League standings. The Red Devils are just two points above the relegation zone as they head into this weekend’s meeting with Aston Villa.

Following the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, Carrick’s fate appeared to be sealed. However, after lengthy deliberations, the United hierarchy decided to retain him. There have been suggestions that the limited pool of replacements, combined with the substantial compensation Carrick and his backroom staff would require, influenced the decision to grant him a stay of execution.

Several coaches are reportedly in contention for the Manchester United managerial position, including Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Fabian Hurzeler, Didier Deschamps and, of course, Emery.

Emery, who has transformed Villa since his appointment in October 2022, is believed to be United’s preferred alternative. However, he is reportedly close to signing a new contract to extend his tenure at the Birmingham club.

With some describing Sunday’s match as an audition for Emery, Benitez has advised his fellow Spaniard to proceed with caution, reminding him that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Benitez sends United message to Emery

Benitez said on talkSPORT [as quoted by Metro], “I had six years at Liverpool, three at Newcastle, six months at Chelsea and not so much at Everton.”

“But I can tell you that if you’re at a club where they support you, they give you almost everything that you need, you can build something and Unai is already doing that.”

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W

“So I think it is a time for him to continue doing that and later on see. In a couple of years, if he cannot get what he wants, his aspirations or his targets, maybe he has to consider other things.”

Benitez added, “But to find now an owner, the fans, everybody loves you, and then they give you support, it’s quite difficult to find.”

The 66-year-old explained that Emery probably does not get the credit he deserves back home in Spain.

“The reality is that in Spain we don’t praise our people. We’re used to praising people coming from abroad. So if you are building something then it’s, “Okay, fine”, and then you go abroad and win something and people consider you a legend. It happens a lot in Spain, it’s one of our big problems in Spain.”

United vs. Aston Villa kicks off at 4.30 pm.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images