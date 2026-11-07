Cesc Fabregas emerges as Man United’s top managerial target as INEOS get in touch with intermediaries

Sunday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa will be pivotal for Michael Carrick if he is to remain in charge of Manchester United beyond the November international break.

INEOS had given him three games to steady the ship, but it fell apart in the second half against Chelsea after a promising first 45 minutes.

Thankfully, the players responded with a brilliant come-from-behind win against AS Roma, easing the pressure on the head coach.

However, the co-owners continue to consider making a change in the dugout, with multiple names in contention.

Cesc Fabregas now a top target

Director of football Jason Wilcox prefers Eddie Howe and contact has been made, while recruitment chief Christopher Vivell wants Julian Nagelsmann.

The German is reportedly not too keen, and the former Newcastle United boss is not considered the most attractive option.

Some within the hierarchy would prefer a more ambitious name, but Unai Emery appears set to remain at Villa Park for the foreseeable future.

Cesc Fabregas, whose Como team dismantled the Red Devils, is also in the running and, according to TEAMtalk, United have discussed his name at length.

Manager Season Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % Cesc Fàbregas 2026/27 Como 1907 14 10 2 2 37 14 71.4% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

INEOS have started talks

In fact, the 20-time English league champions have even contacted intermediaries to gauge the Spaniard’s interest in a potential move in the future.

“Sources can reveal that Fabregas has once again featured prominently in conversations.

“TEAMtalk understands Fabregas’s name has been discussed at length at United and that intermediaries have been spoken to in order to gauge the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder’s current situation.”

This uncertainty is exactly why Carrick has been given a longer rope. He needs to make his second chance count, and the club’s underperforming stars must deliver.

Antonio Conte is another ambitious name on the club’s radar, but the Italian’s transfer demands are considered significant. Hence, the reluctance.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images