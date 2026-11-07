Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has entered the final 12 months of his contract and his future remains up in the air. The Englishman enjoyed an impressive run last season, becoming only the fifth Red Devils player to play every game in the Premier League since the inception of the tournament.

However, Shaw’s recurring injury troubles have played spoilsport this season, with the 31-year-old appearing in just five of the 13 games so far. The Premier League giants were linked with several left-backs this summer, but failed to sign any of them.

That decision has proven to be a mistake as United currently sit 17th in the league table after nine games, with just one win to their name. INEOS are expected to rectify their error in the winter transfer window, and Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri is reportedly among the candidates on their wish list for the job.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an insight on the club’s January plans, while also providing a major update on Shaw’s future.

Luke Shaw: season-by-season United stats Player Season Apps Starts Minutes Goals Assists 2026/27 PL apps L. Shaw 2019/20 36 31 2756 1 2 0 L. Shaw 2020/21 47 41 3640 1 6 0 L. Shaw 2021/22 27 26 2210 0 5 0 L. Shaw 2022/23 47 40 3652 1 6 0 L. Shaw 2023/24 15 15 1179 0 1 0 L. Shaw 2024/25 15 7 739 0 0 0 L. Shaw 2025/26 38 38 3231 1 1 0 L. Shaw 2026/27 5 5 425 0 1 5

United want new striker in January

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that United are planning to sign a new striker in January. He said: “Man United, we spoke a lot in the recent videos obviously about the coach, about the January activity. I expect Man United to do something in terms of new strikers.”

While the Italian journalist refused to mention potential targets, there is a belief that the Red Devils want an experienced name for the job. That has seen them linked with the likes of Serhou Guirassy, Ivan Toney, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

United make huge Luke Shaw decision

Romano also confirmed that United are considering Shaw’s exit next summer once his contract expires. He continued: “So, we always speak about the incomings, we always speak about the coach, we always speak about the directors, but there is also going to be movement this year, new year 2027 with Luke Shaw, for example, in terms of outgoings.”

“Luke Shaw is one of the players who is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of 2027. There were reports today and I’m told that Manchester United already started thinking about the possibility of parting ways with Luke Shaw in summer 2027.”

“It’s a serious, possible scenario. I expect many changes at United. to be honest, in 2027.”

Managerial situation likely to have a bearing on decision

Romano acknowledged that the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford will be determined by the managerial situation, but insisted that Shaw’s time at the club could be numbered. He concluded: “Let’s see what’s going to happen with the coach again, and now Michael Carrick remains in charge for the game with Aston Villa. But we have to see the performance.”

“Then let’s see what’s going to happen with the directors because obviously they are under scrutiny at Man United after the poor season United are having. So it’s going to be on several positions, not just players, also in other positions.”

“But Luke Shaw is one of those players who could be on his way out of Manchester United eventually at the end of the season.”

Shaw arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2014 and is the longest-serving player in the current squad. The Englishman has struggled with injuries during his time with United, managing five goals and 31 assists in 330 games in all competitions.

The veteran defender was once considered one of the finest in his position but never lived up to the promise at Old Trafford. As such, letting him go this summer could be the right decision.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a top-tier source

✅ Shaw has struggled this season and United are already eyeing his replacement.

TPP view

We believe United could let go of Shaw at the end of this season, especially if they manage to sign one of their top targets for the position in 2027.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images