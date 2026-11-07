Michael Carrick is set to face another selection headache against Aston Villa, with Luke Shaw still sidelined.

Shaw last featured for United in October, which has forced Carrick to rely on the likes of Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven to play out wide on the left.

The ageing and injury-prone Shaw’s ongoing fitness issues come as little surprise; rather, INEOS’s decision not to strengthen the position over the summer was bemusing and continues to annoy United well-wishers.

Manchester United want two left-backs

According to TEAMtalk, Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell are stepping up their search for left-back reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

It is understood that the United sporting director has been working closely with his recruitment team to identify potential targets, with the Red Devils expected to look to bring in two new left-backs across the next two transfer windows.

“There is a genuine possibility that United recruit a new left-back in January before returning to the market again in the summer, as Wilcox looks to reshape his defensive options heading into 2027,” the report states.

It is believed that work is already well underway on identifying suitable candidates for the winter window.

Manchester United keen on Mahamadou Nagida

TEAMtalk claims United have added Rennes defender Mahamadou Nagida to their left-back shortlist after being “hugely impressed by the Cameroon international during an intensive scouting period.”

It is thought that Nagida has emerged as another “serious option” following encouraging scouting reports.

“We can confirm that United have watched Nagida on several occasions over the past six weeks, including during Rennes’ European fixtures against Juventus and Olympiacos,” the report adds.

The 21-year-old Ligue 1 star is regarded as one of the most promising young full-backs in French football, having made excellent progress since joining Rennes in 2023.

M. Nagida Competition Apps Minutes Goals Assists Avg rating Shots Shots on target Passes Key passes Dribbles completed Tackles Interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Ligue 1 9 510 0 2 6.90 7 3 264 8 10 16 15 2 87 36 UEFA Europa League 4 360 1 0 6.98 8 4 174 4 9 11 7 0 53 29 All competitions 13 870 1 2 6.93 15 7 438 12 19 27 22 2 140 65 Updated 7 Nov 2026

A product of the Ecole de Football Brasseries du Cameroun academy, Nagida is a modern, high-energy full-back who offers qualities at both ends of the pitch.

The Cameroon international is known for his athleticism and defensive work rate. He has also been directly involved in three goals in 13 appearances across all competitions this term.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ New left-back is Manchester United’s priority in January

✅ The player fits United’s tactical profile

TPP view

Mahamadou Nagida is an exciting name and should be more affordable than United’s long-term left-back targets.

Featured image by Valerio Pennicino via Getty Images