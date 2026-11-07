Home » Man United vs Aston Villa: When and how to watch the game across the globe

Man United vs Aston Villa: When and how to watch the game across the globe

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Mbeumo

Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

This will be their last match before the international break begins, and they will be looking to sign off with a much-needed victory.

Here is when and where fans can watch the match across the globe.

Europe

The match will begin at 16:30 GMT in the United Kingdom and Ireland and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports. The game will be on at the same time in Portugal but will be shown on DAZN.

Spanish fans will need to tune in at 17:30 local time and also use DAZN. French supporters will need to watch Canal+ , and supporters based in Germany will need Sky GO.

Scandinavian fans can watch the game at 17:30 as well and will need to tune in to ViaPlay in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

North America

Supporters from the United States can catch the game on fuboTV. Fans on the East Coast can watch the game from 11:30 on Sunday morning.

Central Time is 10:30, Mountain Time is 09:30, and fans on the West Coast can watch the game from 08:30. Canadian fans can tune in on DAZN from 11:30 Toronto time.

Africa

Moroccan-based supporters will need beIN Sports and should tune in at 16:30 local time. South African fans will need SuperSport and can watch the game from 17:30.

Nigerian and Cameroonian supporters can check out the game from 17:30 as well on the same SuperSport channel. It will also carry the game in Kenya, but the kick-off will not be until 19:30.

Asia

Indian supporters will tune in at night from 22:00 and can see the game on Star Sports Select. Chinese fans can watch on Migu from 00:30 on Monday morning, and Japanese supporters can watch on U-NEXT from 01:30 in the early hours.

Finally, Australian supporters can tune in from 03:30 Sydney time and watch the match on Stan Sport.

Man United record vs Aston Villa
At Old Trafford in PL
Date Score Result
14/03/1993 1-1 D
19/12/1993 3-1 W
04/02/1995 1-0 W
13/01/1996 0-0 D
01/01/1997 0-0 D
15/12/1997 1-0 W
01/05/1999 2-1 W
30/10/1999 3-0 W
20/01/2001 2-0 W
23/02/2002 1-0 W
26/10/2002 1-1 D
06/12/2003 4-0 W
22/01/2005 3-1 W
20/08/2005 1-0 W
13/01/2007 3-1 W
Page 1 of 3123
Date Score Result
29/03/2008 4-0 W
05/04/2009 3-2 W
12/12/2009 0-1 L
01/02/2011 3-1 W
15/04/2012 4-0 W
22/04/2013 3-0 W
29/03/2014 4-1 W
04/04/2015 3-1 W
16/04/2016 1-0 W
01/12/2019 2-2 D
01/01/2021 2-1 W
25/09/2021 0-1 L
30/04/2023 1-0 W
26/12/2023 3-2 W
25/05/2025 2-0 W
Page 2 of 3123
Date Score Result
15/03/2026 3-1 W
Page 3 of 3123
Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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