Home » Man United Women lock down future of five impressive stars that Eva Olid is excited to work with

Man United Women lock down future of five impressive stars that Eva Olid is excited to work with

Mared Griffiths, Dominique Janssen, Lucy Newell, Anna Sandberg and Julia Zigiotti all sign contract extensions with the club.

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Julia Zigiotti

Manchester United Women have been busy organising the future of several players ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils are on a positive run, having not lost in 10 matches overall.

Extensions

The club’s official website has explained that, “five Manchester United Women players have had the one-year extension options in their contracts triggered. Mared Griffiths, Dominique Janssen, Lucy Newell, Anna Sandberg and Julia Zigiotti are all now under contract with the club until the end of the 2027/28 season.”

Youngster Mared Griffiths has been a revelation this season, scoring six goals in the Players’ Cup, including a hat-trick versus Sheffield United in the 10-1 thrashing of the Blades.

Youngster Lucy Newell has also been given an extra year as Eva Olid looks to give as many young academy players a chance as possible.

Julia Zigiotti has also established herself as one of the club’s most important players since signing last summer.

The Swede has scored three goals so far this season, including against Arsenal and Liverpool in significant matches.

Anna Sandberg has also impressed greatly since joining the club and is a regular in the first team.

Experienced centre-back Dominique Janssen has been a reliable partner to captain Maya Le Tissier in the centre of the defence, and the Dutch captain will be staying at United for at least another year after the extension.

Commenting in her press conference, Eva Olid had this to say about the extensions.

She added, “they are players that I am looking forward to keep working with, keep developing, improving together and growing together. Apart from good players, they are really nice people. For me, it’s so important to keep the good people, good players in the atmosphere because we want to create a positive atmosphere. Where everyone comes here happy, improving, demanding, challenging each other but with a positive atmosphere.”

United will take on Aston Villa this weekend at Villa Park, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 GMT.

Dominique Janssen
Season stats 26/27
Stat FA WSL
Apps 8
Minutes 720
Starts 8
Goals 0
Assists 1

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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