Man United Women lock down future of five impressive stars that Eva Olid is excited to work with

Manchester United Women have been busy organising the future of several players ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils are on a positive run, having not lost in 10 matches overall.

Extensions

The club’s official website has explained that, “five Manchester United Women players have had the one-year extension options in their contracts triggered. Mared Griffiths, Dominique Janssen, Lucy Newell, Anna Sandberg and Julia Zigiotti are all now under contract with the club until the end of the 2027/28 season.”

Youngster Mared Griffiths has been a revelation this season, scoring six goals in the Players’ Cup, including a hat-trick versus Sheffield United in the 10-1 thrashing of the Blades.

Youngster Lucy Newell has also been given an extra year as Eva Olid looks to give as many young academy players a chance as possible.

Julia Zigiotti has also established herself as one of the club’s most important players since signing last summer.

The Swede has scored three goals so far this season, including against Arsenal and Liverpool in significant matches.

Anna Sandberg has also impressed greatly since joining the club and is a regular in the first team.

Experienced centre-back Dominique Janssen has been a reliable partner to captain Maya Le Tissier in the centre of the defence, and the Dutch captain will be staying at United for at least another year after the extension.

Commenting in her press conference, Eva Olid had this to say about the extensions.

She added, “they are players that I am looking forward to keep working with, keep developing, improving together and growing together. Apart from good players, they are really nice people. For me, it’s so important to keep the good people, good players in the atmosphere because we want to create a positive atmosphere. Where everyone comes here happy, improving, demanding, challenging each other but with a positive atmosphere.”

United will take on Aston Villa this weekend at Villa Park, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 GMT.

Dominique Janssen Season stats 26/27 Stat FA WSL Apps 8 Minutes 720 Starts 8 Goals 0 Assists 1

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images