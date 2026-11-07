Morgan Gibbs-White: Man United’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace under threat from Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes’ future is fast becoming the elephant in the room. The Portuguese magnifico is in the final year of his contract and while he remains locked in talks for a new deal, negotiations are yet to reach a fruitful end.

Fernandes was magnificent last season, but has endured a subdued campaign so far. From registering a record-breaking 21 assists in the Premier League, United’s No. 8 has managed just one this campaign from eight league games.

The 32-year-old’s dip in form has been a concern for everyone associated with the English giants and could accelerate the club’s plans to find his successor. Several candidates have been named as potential options, including Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Englishman registered 18 goals and seven assists in 53 games last season, and was also wanted by United this summer. While a move failed to materialise, the Red Devils have him on their wish list, but will face competition in the race.

Bruno Fernandes v M. Gibbs-White Stat Bruno Fernandes M. Gibbs-White Club Manchester United Nottingham Forest Pos M F Age 32 26 Apps 8 8 Minutes 720 720 Starts 8 8 Sub appearances 0 0 Goals 3 1 Non-penalty goals 2 0 Assists 1 2 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Bruno Fernandes M. Gibbs-White Goals + assists 4 3 Minutes per goal 240 720 Avg rating 7.06 7.22 Shots 15 14 Shots on target 6 4 Shot accuracy % 40.0% 28.6% Conversion % 20.0% 7.1% Passes 469 284 Pass accuracy % 80.0% 80.0% Key passes 19 21 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Bruno Fernandes M. Gibbs-White Dribbles attempted 8 22 Dribbles completed 3 11 Dribble success % 37.5% 50.0% Tackles 9 8 Interceptions 2 1 Tackles + interceptions 11 9 Blocks 4 1 Duels 49 70 Duels won 19 31 Duels won % 38.8% 44.3% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Bruno Fernandes M. Gibbs-White Dribbled past – – Fouls won 6 9 Fouls committed 7 4 Yellow cards 2 0 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won – 0 Penalties conceded – 0 Penalties scored 1 1 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234 Updated 7 Nov 2026

United retain Morgan Gibbs-White interest

According to TEAMtalk, United face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of Gibbs-White. The report states: “Morgan Gibbs-White remains central to Nottingham Forest’s long-term plans under Oliver Glasner, but TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are continuing to monitor the England international’s situation.”

Tottenham Hotspur were hot on the Englishman’s heels this summer and are ready to return for him in 2027. The report insists that the player would prefer a move to North London, despite committing his future to Forest.

The report also confirms that United have made enquiries about the 26-year-old, adding: “We can confirm that United have made enquiries as they assess Gibbs-White’s situation and consider their longer-term midfield and attacking options.”

TEAMtalk also confirm that the Red Devils have identified Gibbs-White as a possible replacement for skipper Fernandes, continuing: “United are carrying out work on potential alternatives should Fernandes eventually move on, and Gibbs-White is a player whose performances and profile have attracted their attention.”

Forest’s stance makes move difficult

Despite the rising interest in Gibbs-White, Forest are adamant that he will not be allowed to leave, especially in the winter. The report concludes: “Forest are adamant that Gibbs-White is not available and would not entertain a departure in the January transfer window.”

The West Bridgford club is embroiled in a relegation battle this season, and now sit 19th in the Premier League table after nine games, with just one win and five defeats. Meanwhile, Gibbs-White has struggled as well, managing one goal and two assists from eight games.

Nevertheless, the player remains highly rated across the Premier League, and previous reports suggest that he also has admirers at Bayern Munich. The Englishman ticks a lot of boxes for United, given his Premier League experience.

Apart from being one of the most creative players in the English top flight, Gibbs-White is also a hard worker and a leader, qualities that make him a fantastic option to fill Fernandes’ shoes. While prising him away from the City Ground will be extremely hard, the Red Devils could reap the benefits if they manage to achieve the impossible.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United have been linked with Gibbs-White since the summer.

✅ If Bruno Fernandes leaves, a move for Gibbs-White could become a huge priority.

⚠️ INEOS could prioritise a new striker and defender in 2027, which could leave them short of funds.

TPP view

United are likely to keep a close watch on Gibbs-White’s situation at Forest, and things could speed up if Fernandes leaves. However, there are several hurdles they have to clear before a move could materialise.

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