Shea Lacey: Michael Carrick likely to avoid making stunning selection call vs Aston Villa

Manchester United produced another trademark Champions League comeback in midweek as they overcame AS Roma 3-2.

That result has eased the pressure on Michael Carrick, but if the Red Devils fail to sustain this momentum against Aston Villa, the head coach could be back in trouble.

His tactical tweaks against the Serie A side, which included high pressing and more direct transitions, really forced the Giallorossi onto the back foot.

Fans will be hoping that the former United midfielder does more of the same against Unai Emery’s men, while also making changes to the starting XI.

Shea Lacey has impressed one and all

Amad has struggled this campaign and Shea Lacey came on in midweek to turn the game on its head. In the process, the England Under-20 international became United’s youngest-ever player to register a Champions League assist.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances so far, with only one coming from the start. The Carrington graduate deserves to be included in the starting XI and there have been murmurs that Carrick could hand him that opportunity against the Villans on Sunday.

However, The Manchester Evening News has suggested that might not be the case.

“With Amad struggling for form, there is an argument he needs to start on Sunday against Aston Villa, although the evidence so far suggests that is unlikely.

Shea Lacey unlikely to start vs Villa

“Whatever happens, he needs to be handed a bigger role off the bench to influence a game.”

Shea Lacey Stat 2026/27 Apps 6 Minutes 125 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 0 Clean sheets 0

United’s tough start to the current season has meant Carrick has not really given academy stars too many minutes.

But with his future far from secure and his established stars underperforming, it might be time to take a chance on the kids.

That is what United are known for. Who knows? This might be the moment that could change the course of the club’s season and could potentially save his job in the process.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images