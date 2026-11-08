Every Man United free kick goalscorer in Premier League era

Manchester United have a proud tradition of scoring free kicks in the Premier League era.

Some of the club’s finest ever free kick takers have regularly found the back of the net, and here is a list of every player to score a direct free kick in the Premier League era.

Every Man United free kick scorer Premier League era Player PL direct free‑kick goals David Beckham 18 Cristiano Ronaldo 12 Ryan Giggs 7 Juan Mata 6 Wayne Rooney 5 Bruno Fernandes 4 Denis Irwin 3 Owen Hargreaves 2 Juan Sebastian Veron 2 Gary Pallister 1 Eric Cantona 1 Paul Ince 1 Louis Saha 1 Nani 1 Robin van Persie 1 Page 1 of 2 12 Player PL direct free‑kick goals Angel Di Maria 1 Ashley Young 1 Marcus Rashford 1 Page 2 of 2 12 Updated 8 Nov 2026

1) David Beckham

No player has scored more goals direct from free kicks in the Premier League era than David Beckham.

The Carrington graduate exemplified free kick perfection, and his signature style inspired millions across the world to try their luck from set pieces.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the second-highest scorer from free kicks for United and, like Beckham, created his own signature style.

With less bend but more power and dip, Ronaldo delighted fans with thunderbolts from distance that left goalkeepers sprawling.

3) Ryan Giggs

The Welshman scored a total of seven goals from free kicks across two decades at Old Trafford, netting his first in the 1992/1993 season and his last in 2009.

4) Juan Mata

The Spaniard may not have won as many trophies as he would have liked at Old Trafford, but he did impress with some sumptuous free kicks.

5) Wayne Rooney

The club’s record goalscorer only started to take free kicks after both Ronaldo and Giggs left the club, but he did score a total of five in his later years.

Perhaps the most memorable was in 2017, when he scored a screamer against Stoke City to draw level with Sir Bobby Charlton’s goalscoring record.

6) Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been the club’s main free kick taker since joining and has scored a total of four.

He scored one last season to help secure a 4-4 draw with AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford, picking out the top corner in front of the Stretford End.

7) Denis Irwin

The Irishman was a strong penalty taker but also contributed some free kick goals at the start of the Premier League era, including a stunning strike at Anfield.

8) Owen Hargreaves

The midfielder was not known for his efforts from range, but he did score two vital ones in the 2007/2008 season against Fulham and Arsenal.

9) Juan Sebastian Veron

The Argentine magician’s career at Old Trafford never really took off, but he did wow the crowd with two magnificent free kicks in the league.

10) Gary Pallister

Pallister stepped up on the last day of the season to score a free kick and seal the party as United won their first league title in 26 years, clinching the Premier League in 1993.

11) Eric Cantona

Unbelievably, the great Cantona only scored one free kick for United in the league, but it was a stunning strike from range against Arsenal.

12) Paul Ince

Ince’s only strike was a cheeky lob versus Ipswich Town with the goalkeeper off his line.

13) Louis Saha

Louis Saha only scored one free kick for the Reds, and it was on his debut against Southampton in 2004.

14) Nani

Nani hardly got a look-in on free kicks with Ronaldo, Giggs and Rooney all at the club with him, but he did score one goal against Wigan Athletic.

15) Robin van Persie

The Dutchman also only scored one solitary free kick, but it was a huge one in 2012/2013 when his late effort squeezed in to give United a huge 3-2 victory at the Etihad over Manchester City.

16) Angel Di Maria

The Argentine was a huge flop at Old Trafford, but he did score a lovely free kick from range against Queen’s Park Rangers in 2014.

17) Ashley Young

Young did not take too many free kicks for United, but his goal against Watford stunned the crowd, including his manager Jose Mourinho at the time.

18) Marcus Rashford

Finally, Marcus Rashford has only scored one free kick in the league for United, and it was during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first match in charge as interim manager in December 2018 against Cardiff City.

Featured image by Leonardo Fernandez via Getty Images