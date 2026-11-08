Finley McAllister wins double award at Radcliffe as Manchester United loanee shines



Manchester United’s Finley McAllister has won over the fans during his loan spell at Radcliffe.

The United loanee was voted by fans as both the player of the month and the scorer of the goal of the month for October at his loan club in the National League North.

McAllister scored two goals during the month, including one against Scarborough that was awarded goal of the month.

A worthy winner. 🙌 Finley McAllister’s strike against Scarborough Athletic is our October Goal of the Month! 🎯#WeAreRadcliffe #UTB | @FinMc16 pic.twitter.com/vCE07ElgDH — Radcliffe FC (@radcliffeboro) November 6, 2026

A fiery and passionate midfielder, it is no surprise that he has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to his no-nonsense approach combined with technical ability.

Making a mark on loan

Initially joining on a one-month loan deal in September, McAllister’s stay was extended by a further month, and Radcliffe will undoubtedly be looking to extend it further given the impact the youngster has had since joining.

Linking up with the Greater Manchester club when they were rooted to the bottom of the table, the midfielder has slotted into their starting XI and played a key part in lifting them out of the relegation zone, even if only temporarily.

With only one win in their opening seven league matches, the club’s fortunes have turned around since McAllister’s arrival, winning four out of their last eight matches, with the 20-year-old scoring in two of those victories.

In all competitions, McAllister has played 666 minutes across nine appearances since making the move, with it proving to be a successful first step into senior football.

Youth football to senior level

A highly rated talent coming through the ranks at United, the Salford native made his U18s debut at just 14 years old and went on to captain United’s U18s to a treble in the 2023/24 season.

Moving up to the U21s, McAllister has become somewhat overlooked in recent times among an incredibly talented midfield contingent, including the likes of Tyler Fletcher, Jack Fletcher, and Jacob Devaney.

But now, stepping out on loan, the youngster has grabbed his chance to make his mark again and recapture the performances that saw him earn England youth caps and the captain’s armband for United’s title-winning academy.

Radcliffe will certainly be hoping to keep hold of McAllister for longer, but with performances like these, clubs higher up the football pyramid will also be calling in January.

FInley McAllister stats at Radcliffe

Statistic Value Goals 2 Assists 0 Appearances 9 Starts 7 Minutes 666 Bookings 2

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images