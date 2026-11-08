“I’m so tired”: Matheus Cunha dismayed by Man United’s weak mentality that cost them a win vs Aston Villa

Manchester United came back from two goals down in each half to eventually clinch a point after a thrilling tie against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The visitors scored twice within the first five minutes of the first half and then scored another two within the opening eight minutes of the restart.

On both occasions, the Red Devils managed to claw their way back, with Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans scoring in the first 45 minutes before substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu combined in added time to ensure the game finished 4-4.

Will it be enough for Michael Carrick to remain at the helm? Only time will tell, but as most fans inside Old Trafford saw, the mistakes of key players let him down once again.

Matheus Cunha cannot believe the weak mentality on show

Diogo Dalot was at fault for two of those goals, and how the Portuguese defender has remained at the club for so long is beyond puzzling at this point.

Matheus Cunha, who won the first penalty, was candid in his assessment after the game, revealing that he was tired of the way the team performed tonight.

United only seemed to wake up after conceding and not from the start, and that mentality needs to change immediately, as this style of play is simply unsustainable.

“I’m so tired and also disappointed. After the other night we talked about how we concede goals and have the mentality to come back in the game.

Time for major changes

“We did it again where we had to play like Manchester United and go forward. We showed courage but we only do this after we concede goals: showed character after conceding goals.

“If we had shown that character and courage before then we will win more games. I don’t know why we are making it hard for ourselves.

“We all work hard and we all want to be the best. We need to change our mentality from the beginning.”

No wonder everyone wanted INEOS to strengthen the backline in the summer. Hopefully, they finally heed the call in January.

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