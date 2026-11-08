Michael Carrick addresses ugly Diogo Dalot scenes during Man United’s Villa draw



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has launched a defence of Diogo Dalot after he was booed off the pitch by fans during the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Draw

United’s search for a second Premier League win is set to continue as they were held to a dramatic draw by Villa at Old Trafford.

The hosts found themselves two goals down inside four minutes as Alysson and Nicolas Jackson took full advantage of some pitiful defending and goalkeeping.

Bruno Fernandes got one back with a 16th-minute penalty after Boubacar Kamara brought down Matheus Cunha inside the danger area. Youri Tielemans then scored his first United goal just before the break, restoring parity.

But United fell back again moments before the break as John McGinn converted a 48th-minute penalty following Diogo Dalot’s clumsy challenge on Alysson. Things went from bad to worse for the Red Devils when Leon Goretzka poked in Villa’s fourth from close range after Leny Yoro headed against his own crossbar.

Staring down the barrel of a chastening loss, Carrick brought on the likes of Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee found the back of the net in stoppage time to give United hope. In a final twist, Dorgu headed in a dramatic equaliser in the final seconds after a failed clearance from Zion Suzuki.

The introduction of Dorgu in place of Dalot drew loud cheers from the fans, who made their dissatisfaction with Dalot’s display clear; Dalot was then loudly booed as he made his way to the dugout.

When asked about this in his post-match press conference, Carrick defended Dalot.

Carrick’s remarks

Carrick said about the Dalot situation, “I think we’ve got to be careful with that.”

“I understand the frustration and disappointment of the supporters. I get it. We’re all frustrated and disappointed and the supporters are as much as anyone.”

“Diogo gives absolutely everything he’s got. He’s played in different positions, he’s played really well at times.”

“He gave the penalty away today and he knows that he can do a little bit better and that’s part of it, he’s made a mistake. He cares an awful lot and he’s giving everything. I like what he brings to the team, what he brings to the group and the whole environment and culture that we’ve got.”

Carrick endured an awkward interview with Sky Sports after he was asked about his future heading into the international break.

This came up again in the press conference and he made it clear that he expects to be in charge for the Liverpool game.

“I’m quite clear with what direction the club needs to go in, and it’s got to win games. I think there’s more than enough [to turn things around].”

“Goals change games and you’ve got to deal with it, and it’s part of something we have to improve on drastically, but there’s more than enough. We’re just making it too difficult for ourselves at the moment in certain times.”

On whether the international break had come at a good time for him, Carrick replied, “Yeah, it’s been a right mixed week or two or three really if you’re looking at the events, but I’m pretty clear where we need to go and how we need to get there.”

“Obviously, some of the boys will be flying off around the world and different things, and the group will be split for 10 days or so, but as a normal international week is, we’ll have some training.”

“We’ll have one or two days off, not too much, but we’ll train and we’ll get ready for the next game.”

United sit in 18th place in the Premier League table after the Villa draw.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images