Home » “Everyone needs to look at themselves”: Patrick Dorgu does not hold back in scathing assessment after Aston Villa thriller

“Everyone needs to look at themselves”: Patrick Dorgu does not hold back in scathing assessment after Aston Villa thriller

Manchester United defender calls out his teammates after the 4-4 draw

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United produced trademark comebacks in both halves as they snatched a point late on after a thrilling 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The visitors scored twice within the opening four minutes of the first half, and it was left to Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans to restore parity before the break.

United’s fortunes did not change much after the interval, as they ended up conceding twice within the opening eight minutes of the restart.

With Old Trafford emptying fast, substitutes Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee combined to ensure a point apiece.

United remain in the relegation zone

The Red Devils having to come back in every game is not sustainable, and Patrick Dorgu was scathing in his assessment of the team’s situation after the match.

Despite the draw, the 20-time English league champions remain firmly entrenched in the relegation zone, something not many would have predicted at the start of the campaign.

“Of course it hurts [to be in relegation zone], there’s a lot of games and we need everyone to come back sharp from international break and start getting wins.”

Many inside Old Trafford, including the INEOS hierarchy, were delighted with the late point but not the Dane.

Patrick Dorgu attacks Man United squad

He even went so far as to say that the players have been underperforming and that they need to introspect and start fighting for the badge and the head coach.

“I don’t feel happy – we are in a bad situation. We need to fight together to get out of it. Draw better than a loss but we had the better opportunities.

“Everyone needs to look at themselves and ask if they are doing enough. We need to fight for the manager, for the club and get out of this together.”

Whether Carrick will be around for the Liverpool game after the international break remains to be seen, but INEOS will be well aware that plenty of the squad need to leave along with him.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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