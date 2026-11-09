Ashley Young makes concerning Senne Lammens claim after Aston Villa disasterclass

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young has seemingly questioned the mentality of goalkeeper Senne Lammens following his poor performance in the draw with Aston Villa.

Senne Lammens Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 10 4 14 Minutes 900 360 1260 Saves 33 9 42 Goals conceded 12 4 16 Clean sheets 0 1 1 Save % 73.3% 69.2% 72.4%

Horror show

Lammens endured a game to forget as United and Villa played out a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He was culpable for both of Villa’s quickfire goals. The first squirmed between his legs from Alysson’s shot, and he then parried another Alysson effort into the path of the in-form Nicolas Jackson, who tapped in from close range to hand the visitors a commanding two-goal cushion.

Beyond his two mistakes, Lammens repeatedly hesitated to come off his line to clear the danger, placing United at risk. The Belgium international also did not cover himself in glory for Leon Goretzka’s finish.

Fortunately for United, Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu came off the bench to score in stoppage time, making it 4-4 and ensuring the points were shared.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils remain 18th in the Premier League and are guaranteed to occupy a place in the relegation zone for at least two weeks as the international break proceeds.

Lammens’ disastrous performance was merely the latest and most damning in a growing list of displays that have left a great deal to be desired this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Young claimed that Lammens has simply not been the same since his costly error at the World Cup with Belgium.

Young’s claim

The former United captain said [via Football 365], “For me, on the goal, Diogo Dalot, you have got to defend your goal. Slide in. Slide in. He is going in with his opposite foot.”

“And then the goalkeeper doesn’t do himself any glory here.”

He added, “You know, I think since the World Cup, he made that mistake, and he hasn’t looked the same as last season.”

Roy Keane also stated, “Nightmare start for Utd. Obviously, never got going. Villa looked sharp. Again, the set piece, nice layoff, shot on target. The keeper has got to do better.”

“And like all top strikers, you look at the reaction. He is on the move again, poor from Utd. The goalkeeper – standard save.”

United are next in action on November 22 when they go away to Liverpool.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images