Charalampos Kostoulas: Man United scouts wowed by PL wonderkid scoring for fun this season



Despite a late comeback against Aston Villa, Manchester United remain in the relegation zone as they head into the November international break.

Irrespective of whether head coach Michael Carrick remains in charge until then or not, INEOS need to reinforce the squad in January.

The Red Devils lack quality at the back, and the team is currently without an out-and-out striker due to Benjamin Sesko’s absence.

Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee are the current options at the head coach’s disposal, but they are not enough to turn the struggling ship around.

B. Mbeumo v C. Kostoulas v J. Zirkzee Stat B. Mbeumo C. Kostoulas J. Zirkzee Competition All competitions All competitions All competitions Apps 15 13 10 Minutes 1255 925 192 Goals 4 5 2 Assists 1 3 0

Charalampos Kostoulas in demand for good reason

It is well known at this stage that United’s co-owners prefer Premier League-proven quality, and The Daily Briefing have added an interesting name into the mix.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been flying this season, and their current top scorer is 19-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas.

The Greek international has scored five goals in all competitions, including one against the 20-time English league champions in the Carabao Cup, as well as providing four assists.

The report adds that United have regularly sent scouts to watch the former Olympiacos ace, but they are not the only ones in the race.

Hugely difficult deal to pull off in January

Fierce rivals such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are also keen, while Inter Milan have their eyes on the centre-forward as well.

An “intense transfer battle” is expected ahead of the January window, but it will be far from easy to prise him away from the Amex.

The Seagulls signed him for £29.8 million two summers ago, and they are known to be tough negotiators, with the report stating that they will only come to the negotiating table if offers exceed £65 million.

Such an outlay is unlikely unless major sales are conducted. Lisandro Martinez could be one to make way midseason due to his poor form and public criticism of INEOS as clubs line up for his services.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images