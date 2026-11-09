“It’s so good”: Eva Olid pinpoints secret behind Man United Women’s late winner versus Aston Villa

Manchester United Women reacted well to two consecutive draws in the Women’s Super League.

The match

The Red Devils secured a positive 1-1 draw against champions and leaders Manchester City a few weekends ago.

Nonetheless, they would have been disappointed not to defeat Everton last weekend, when they drew 0-0.

United found Aston Villa hard to break down for most of the match, but a familiar hero showed up for Eva Olid’s side.

Julia Zigiotti had already scored goals against Arsenal and Liverpool this season and turned up when her team needed her most at the back post to nod in the only goal of the game.

Speaking on the game, Eva Olid explained to the club’s website that Zigiotti’s goal from the bench shows how talented her squad is.

The Spaniard explained, “in terms of the squad, I want everyone to know that they have to be competitive.”

Olid continued, “today she (Zigiotti) didn’t start, but you could see the reaction – she scored a goal. Then the others always need to think: ‘Oh, next time I can be on the bench [and still make an impact].’ But, if they want to play, they need to have impact.”

Season Date Competition Round H/A Opponent Score (MUW first) FT/AET/PEN Result 2026/27 04/09/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 1 A London City Lionesses W 1-2 FT L 2026/27 13/09/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 2 H Chelsea W 0-5 FT L 2026/27 19/09/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 3 A Arsenal W 1-1 FT D 2026/27 27/09/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 4 H West Ham W 2-1 FT W 2026/27 03/10/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 5 H Liverpool W 1-0 FT W 2026/27 18/10/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 6 A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 FT W 2026/27 25/10/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 7 H Manchester City W 1-1 FT D 2026/27 31/10/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 8 A Everton W 0-0 FT D 2026/27 08/11/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 9 A Aston Villa W 1-0 FT W 2026/27 23/09/2026 WSL Cup Group Stage H Sheffield United W 10-1 FT W 2026/27 30/09/2026 WSL Cup Group Stage A Durham W 5-1 FT W 2026/27 21/10/2026 WSL Cup Group Stage A Liverpool W 5-3 FT W 2026/27 28/10/2026 WSL Cup Group Stage H Burnley W 3-0 FT W

The boss has already claimed that one of the reasons her side is doing so well in the Players’ Cup, as they sit top of the league phase with four wins from four, is due to their impressive squad depth.

Olid continued, “Zigi, today, was excellent when she came in, worked so hard and scored the winning goal again – because against Liverpool she [also scored] the goal. She’s being a key player for us.”

She added, “but it’s so good that we have depth. We had a lot of options on the bench today to change the game. And, as a manager, that is what we need.”

Commenting on the side’s improvement in recent weeks, she explained, “at the start, we didn’t have time together, just three [or] four weeks, and now we have more time together,” she said. “I can feel the team improving. Still a lot of things to keep working [on], not everything is perfect, but it’s good to see the way how things are progressing.”

Finally, Olid praised the defence for another clean sheet, explaining, “I think that the defenders have been amazing. Still, the opposition had two big chances and Phallon (Tullis-Joyce) always helps in that [situation]. But I think we’ve improved a lot, the intensity of how we play, in and around the box. I think that we need more confidence. Still that confidence, I feel, is a little low, and it’s something we need to dedicate a lot of time to improve.”

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images