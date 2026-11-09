“Don’t have a clue what to do”: Gary Neville bemoans farcical leadership at club after Aston Villa draw

Manchester United showed great spirit to twice come from two goals behind to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa.

The match

The side certainly has fight, having come from 0-2 down against AS Roma to win 3-2 in the Champions League last Tuesday.

Nonetheless, there were more early goals conceded, and a complete lack of understanding of how to defend was once again publicly exposed at Old Trafford.

A loss may have almost certainly sealed Michael Carrick‘s fate, but with the fight shown in the final seconds of the game to snatch a draw, nobody is any the wiser as to what United’s board will decide over the international break regarding the manager’s future.

Gary Neville on the ownership

Speaking to NBC about where Manchester United stand after their 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, the former captain of the club was once again less than impressed.

Commenting on the possibility of changing manager, he claimed, “Michael Carrick did that last season – so you can paper over the cracks and get a new manager bounce. When the new manager comes in, everybody’s happy for a couple of months and all of a sudden, six months later, it happens again.”

Neville added, “you can keep changing the manager and thinking that’s going to be the answer. But this has been proven now over eight managers in 12 years, that’s not the answer. Michael could leave, Michael might stay, we don’t know, the ownership don’t have a clue what to do.”

The pundit lambasted years of poor decisions from the United board by stating, “it’s rinse and repeat. Amorim, Ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, Ralf Rangnick – some of them are world class managers who have had success, there are a lot of promising young managers there, ex players who know the club as well.”

Manchester United v Aston Villa Stat Manchester United Aston Villa Possession % 56.0% 44.0% xG 3.63 2.94 Shots 26 12 Shots on target 9 6 Passes 502 410 Accurate passes 438 347

Neville asserted that none of it really mattered, though, as poor recruitment, poor performance departments, and a lack of leadership will crush any decent manager.

He explained, “every organisation in the world will fail if you’ve not got an aligned leadership from top to bottom – your board and your ownership right the way through to the person who is stood on the pitch trying to play football.”

Finally, he claimed, “there are real issues within that football club, you’ve got people doing those jobs who have never done those jobs before in senior positions.”

United next play football on Sunday, 22nd November away to Liverpool, and it will be fascinating to see if Michael Carrick is still in the dugout.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images