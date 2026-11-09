Cracks begin to show in Real Madrid’s JJ Gabriel plan as major red flag raises alarm

Cracks have already started to show between Real Madrid and JJ Gabriel, even before he has put pen to paper, a new report has suggested.

Imminent move

Having submitted a shock request to leave Manchester United with immediate effect in September, Gabriel is believed to be on the brink of completing a move to Madrid.

Gabriel and his camp left United rocked when they asked for his registration to be terminated. Widely considered the best and brightest talent in the club’s academy, it was considered only a matter of time until Gabriel made his first-team debut. However, the teenager and his family were of the view that opportunities should be forthcoming sooner in their pursuit of historical records.

Stat JJ Gabriel Club Manchester United U18 Seasons 2025/26 Apps 6 Minutes 588 Goals 3 Assists 1 Goals per game 0.50 Yellow cards 3 Source: Transfermarkt

Gabriel has not trained with United since he demanded to be released and has been adhering to an individual programme.

Courted by all of Europe’s heavyweights, United made their pitch to keep him, but it fell on deaf ears, with silence from Gabriel’s side.

It is understood that Madrid have won the race to sign the 16-year-old. Gabriel all but recently confirmed as much when he indicated a clear preference for Los Blancos over Barcelona.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, some of Gabriel’s comments did not land very well in the Spanish capital.

Red flags

In a surprise interview with Marca, Gabriel was asked to choose between Barcelona and Real Madrid. He answered, “Barcelona or Real Madrid? Obviously, Real Madrid.”

He then added, “My dream is to win a Ballon d’Or.”

#LaPortada 🗞️ "¿Me la puedo quedar?" MARCA ‘caza’ a JJ Gabriel en exclusiva https://t.co/EmnVpAnQ9M — MARCA (@marca) November 6, 2026

Luckhurst indicates that Madrid were taken aback by Gabriel’s statement. It is said that Jose Mourinho’s side are additionally cautious regarding the disruption Gabriel’s father might cause. Joe O’Cearuill is well known for bitter public altercations with clubs and fans concerning his son’s development.

Luckhurst writes, “Real Madrid officials are wary of JJ Gabriel’s father’s demanding reputation as the teenager closes in on a move from Manchester United.”

“Some figures at Madrid were also taken aback that the 16-year-old Gabriel revealed his ‘dream’ is to win the Ballon d’Or.

The report further details, “United sources maintain they have not had any dialogue with Madrid or Gabriel’s family amid the acrimonious exit.”

With respect to the Marca interview, United were unsurprised by the stunt, given that they had clashed with O’Cearuill previously over other matters.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan via Getty Images