Major Michael Carrick update emerges after Man United’s chaotic Aston Villa draw

A significant update has been provided on the future of Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick following Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L Updated 9 Nov 2026

Defiant Carrick

Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu both scored in stoppage time to salvage a point for United against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

In a dramatic contest, United fell two goals behind within four minutes before fighting back to level by half-time, only to concede twice more early in the second half.

They appeared to be heading for a certain defeat, only for Zirkzee and Dorgu to find the back of the net in quick succession, sparing Carrick and the squad some blushes.

When asked by a reporter after the final whistle whether he would be walking away, an unimpressed Carrick hit back, insisting there was no chance of that happening.

Carrick reiterated this stance in his post-match press conference. He stressed that he expects to take charge of the team for the trip to Anfield on 22 November. The Villa draw has left United languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are assured of spending two weeks in the relegation zone while the international break continues. All eyes are now on the United hierarchy to see whether or not they will grant Carrick a stay of execution. According to journalist Mike Keegan, Carrick is under the spotlight.

Carrick latest

Keegan wrote on X, “Manchester United bosses are now assessing Michael Carrick’s position as we head into the international break.”

“The manager was given three games following the Bournemouth defeat to show he could turn things around.”

“A loss, a comeback win and a crazy draw means questions remain.”

🚨 Manchester United bosses are now assessing Michael Carrick’s position as we head into the international break. The manager was given three games following the Bournemouth defeat to show he could turn things around. A loss, a comeback win and a crazy draw means questions remain. #mufc — Mike Keegan (@MKeegan_Overlap) November 9, 2026

Football Insider allege that United have held off on sacking Carrick because they are reluctant to perpetuate the vicious cycle of hiring and firing managers. It’s said that United are not eager to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Nevertheless, the duration for which the top brass will stand by as the club declines further remains to be seen.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images