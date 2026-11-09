Earlier this month, Michael Carrick said there is no stigma attached to Manchester United dropping into the relegation zone.

His players listened, and the Red Devils have now entered the relegation zone, currently languishing in 18th position after their 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

As things stand, there is no indication that INEOS are actively looking to replace Carrick, which suggests that even the current standing in the Premier League table has not set alarm bells ringing.

High-level discussions to take place at Manchester United

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are considering bringing in another coach to strengthen Michael Carrick‘s backroom staff should they decide to keep him in charge.

It is understood that director of football Jason Wilcox is due to hold high-level discussions at Carrington this week.

Carrick’s future is expected to be at the top of the agenda, and it is believed that sticking with him remains a genuine option.

In that event, a new arrival is being considered to help the club legend.

Aaron Danks could become Michael Carrick’s No. 2

TEAMtalk claims United are open to adding to their backroom staff, and the name that has long been admired at Old Trafford is Aaron Danks.

Danks is currently part of Vincent Kompany’s coaching staff at Bayern Munich, who are performing well domestically and in Europe.

Danks, who is thought to be a highly rated coach, has previously worked with Carrick at Middlesbrough. The 43-year-old was also Aston Villa’s caretaker head coach before Unai Emery’s arrival.

“United believe his coaching qualities could prove valuable if they decide to give their current manager further backing,” the report states.

The possibility of bringing in Danks or another coach to improve Carrick‘s staff is reportedly just one of many avenues being considered by Wilcox and Omar Berrada.

United tried something similar in July 2024, adding Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake to Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff. However, their arrivals did not make much difference, and the Dutchman was sacked a few months later.

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