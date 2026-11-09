Manchester United could have handled Matthijs de Ligt’s return from injury far better, and Arsenal have just shown them exactly how with William Saliba.

For those who have followed the game for any length of time, the approach used to be standard across most clubs: players returning from injury built their match fitness with the reserves.

Louis van Gaal even employed the method with Memphis Depay and Marouane Fellaini during his time at Old Trafford.

In recent years, however, that sensible practice has largely disappeared. Clubs now routinely throw players straight back into first-team action.

The results are predictable and costly: re-injuries occur more frequently, and those who avoid further setbacks often take far longer to rediscover their form because they lack proper match sharpness.

United cannot afford to overlook these small but crucial details in player rehabilitation if they genuinely intend to compete. They would do well to take note of what their rivals are doing.

Saliba finding his match fitness with the Arsenal under-21s

Arsenal’s Saliba, who picked up an injury at the World Cup, has not been rushed back into the first team.

Instead, the Gunners sent him to their under-21s to regain match fitness. The Frenchman played 45 minutes in Arsenal Under-21s’ 5-2 win over Aston Villa.

Another two or three appearances at that level should have him fully ready to return to a first-team starting role. The same measured approach is evident lower down the pyramid.

Peterborough United centre-back Sam Hughes spent 15 months on the sidelines with an Achilles injury. When he returned, the club did not throw the 29-year-old straight into senior football. They handed him three games with the under-21s first, allowing him to build fitness properly before rejoining the first-team squad.

De Ligt injury return handled poorly

If Arsenal and even Peterborough can manage returns this way, why has De Ligt not been given similar opportunities with United’s under-21s? He managed 79 minutes against Como but has barely featured since, despite clear evidence that he still needs competitive minutes to rediscover full match fitness.

Regular under-21 appearances would have given him that platform without unnecessary risk. Had United taken this route, starting him against Liverpool would not feel like such a gamble, especially with Harry Maguire now carrying a back injury after the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, which means the Dutch defender might have to start.

United need to change how they handle players returning from long-term injuries. Getting these details right could alter the team’s entire dynamic.

Before his injury, De Ligt had established himself as the Red Devils’ best defender. Properly prepared through under-21 football, he could have returned looking every bit like a new signing.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

