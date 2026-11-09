“Other countries, they do not permit it”: Unai Emery rages at flashpoint moment in Man United vs. Villa draw

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was far from happy with a major refereeing decision that went against his side in the 4-4 draw with Manchester United.

Flashpoint moment

United found themselves staring down the barrel of another chastening defeat during their meeting with Villa on Sunday.

United trailed 1-0 after just one minute courtesy of Alysson’s goal, and two minutes later Villa extended their lead through Nicolas Jackson.

This represented the earliest 2-0 deficit United have suffered in a Premier League fixture, but they responded when Boubacar Kamara fouled Matheus Cunha in the box. Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot, the decision was confirmed by VAR, and Bruno Fernandes sent Zion Suzuki the wrong way to reduce the arrears.

United restored parity just before the break through Youri Tielemans, who opened his account for the club. United’s second half began in nightmare fashion, with Diogo Dalot’s foul on Alysson handing Villa a penalty that John McGinn duly converted in the 48th minute.

Worse was to come, as Leon Goretzka pounced on Leny Yoro’s error from a free-kick to restore Villa’s two-goal cushion.

Things looked done and sealed for United until Joshua Zirkzee scored in stoppage time to set up a ferocious finish. A dramatic final twist saw Patrick Dorgu head home late on, sparking furious Villa protests as they argued Senne Lammens had impeded Zion Suzuki.

The incident was checked and reviewed by VAR. The goal was ratified, ensuring the points were shared.

Manchester United v Aston Villa Stat Manchester United Aston Villa Possession % 56.0% 44.0% xG 3.63 2.94 Shots 26 12 Shots on target 9 6 Corners 8 1 Passes 502 410

Speaking to journalists after the final whistle, Emery fumed at United’s fourth goal, arguing that it would not have been allowed to stand in other countries.

Raging Emery

The Spanish coach said, “They score in minute 96, the referee added six minutes. I thought the game was done. Angry? Of course. How is to accept to lose in the last minute with two balls. Is difficult. The corner is adaptation to the Premier League with Suzuki, the pushing. To accept the two late goals is difficult. How we conceded this last goal, it is adaptation for Suzuki.”

“They are pushing and disturbing him. Other countries, they do not permit it. Here, yes.”

Emery continued, “We have to continue analysing and having experiences and trying to avoid situations like we conceded.”

"More questions?" 😡 An explosive interview from Unai Emery! https://t.co/KRGYP7fi3h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2026

“Am I angry? Not with the players but with the situation. We were winning in the last minute and we lost the chance to have two points more. The last corner, normally, if we were focusing on how the ‘keeper needs protecting, we would defend it.”

“Zion will improve adapting to the Premier League in situations like that. Zion is fantastic how he is performing, but there is still work to do.”

The late goal does little to change United’s position: they remain in the bottom three, a point behind 17th-placed Coventry City, and will stay there through the international break.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images