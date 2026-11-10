Leny Yoro and 11 more Man United stars to defend their nations during November international break

Another international break is upon us for Manchester United as the club enter the period in the relegation zone.

Terrible run

It has been a disastrous run which has seen just one win in ten league matches.

The club did not manage to win a Premier League game between the October and November breaks, and their only victory came in a dramatic 3-2 win over AS Roma in the Champions League last week.

As a result, it was rumoured late last night that Michael Carrick is on the verge of being sacked, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe linked to the potential vacancy.

United will not be in action again until Sunday 22nd November, when they must travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Before that, some of their players will be on international duty, and here is a round-up of when those players will play and who they are.

International call-ups

Three of United’s keepers will be away as Senne Lammens has been called up for Belgium and they will face Turkey and Italy. Youri Tielemans is also part of the squad.

Karl Darlow will also represent Wales, who will face Norway and Portugal.

Portugal will also have Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot representing them as they play Wales and Denmark.

Leny Yoro has also made the French squad and will play versus Italy and Turkey.

Leny Yoro Season stats 2026/2027 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 7 3 1 11 Minutes 448 254 90 792 Starts 5 3 1 9 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0

Andrey Santos will represent Brazil for friendlies against Japan and Singapore, while Lisandro Martinez will be on Argentine duty against Uruguay and Costa Rica.

Finally, Amad will represent the Ivory Coast versus Gambia in a double header for AFCON qualification.

Bryan Mbeumo will play for Cameroon against Namibia in two matches, and Noussair Mazraoui will defend Moroccan colours against Niger.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images