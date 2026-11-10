

Manchester United are edging closer to removing Michael Carrick from the hot seat despite a mini-resurgence in form.

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed as though Eddie Howe would be the one to get the call, but as things stand, Mauricio Pochettino has taken the lead.

It will be far from easy to secure the USMNT boss, given the international calendar and costs involved, but the Argentine is open to the idea, and that effectively means a move could pan out soon.

Interestingly, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss has had admirers at Old Trafford for a long time. He was part of the shortlist before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag got the job.

INEOS were never enamoured with Mauricio Pochettino

The co-owners even held a meeting with the 54-year-old when they decided to sack the Dutch manager in 2024, but as revealed by the ever-reliable David Ornstein, INEOS were far from impressed. In fact, they were so underwhelmed by his vision that Thomas Tuchel and Roberto de Zerbi made the final shortlist ahead of the former defender.

“When ten Hag’s job was on the line in 2024, United spoke to Pochettino (among others: Tuchel, Amorim, De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, McKenna). I didn’t hear the best feedback from how it went,” The Athletic journalist revealed on the publication’s podcast.

“I was told they were a little underwhelmed – the feedback wasn’t the best in their eyes regarding his coaching at the time, his hunger, his work rate, etc. They ended up taking Tuchel and De Zerbi to the last two and ultimately gave ten Hag a new contract.”

What makes this stunning U-turn from Sir Jim Ratcliffe & Co even more baffling is the fact that Mauricio Pochettino was available on a free in the summer. His contract with the US national team was up, and with no decision taken on Carrick‘s future (he was interim), the Red Devils could have saved big money.

Huge outlay on the cards

But now, they will have to pay £7.5 million along with his salary. If they choose to allow the tactical genius from Murphy to bring his own support staff, that amount will increase even further.

Mauricio Pochettino record at Spurs Season Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2014/15 57 29 12 16 91 71 50.9% 2015/16 53 26 16 11 95 53 49.1% 2016/17 53 33 10 10 117 44 62.3% 2017/18 55 33 12 10 113 53 60.0% 2018/19 58 34 4 20 109 71 58.6% 2019/20 17 5 6 6 34 30 29.4% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Add to this the compensation needed to pay Carrick and his coaches, and it could become an expensive proposition.

“There have been a number of occasions of this Pochettino consideration. It’s quite remarkable to think they could have taken him for free this summer. They had a vacancy because Carrick was only interim; they felt Carrick could earn the permanent job. They clearly didn’t think Pochettino was the man then.

“If they turn to him now they will have to pay around $10M for his release clause with the US men’s national team, a few million more for staff, then his salary, plus the cost of removing Carrick and his staff. A very expensive decision not to go with him in the summer if they go with him now.”

Whether this outlay could affect United’s transfer plans for January remains to be seen. A huge call awaits.

Feature image Alex Grimm via Getty Images