Two roadblocks emerge in Man United’s pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s replacement

A surprising name has taken the lead as Manchester United prepare to end the Michael Carrick era.

With only one in the Premier League so far, the Red Devils are currently in the relegation zone heading into the international break.

Initial reports had suggested Eddie Howe was close to getting the call, but the INEOS hierarchy was not totally convinced.

Other top candidates have dropped off one by one. Julian Nagelsmann turned down the offer, while Unai Emery is set to stay at Aston Villa.

Mauricio Pochettino, the new favourite

Antonio Conte’s transfer demands are considered a significant hurdle, while Cesc Fabregas is unlikely to jump ship midseason.

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the new favourite, but there are concerns regarding his appointment.

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell explained that the USMNT manager is unlikely to leave before both legs of the USA’s CONCACAF quarter-final against Haiti.

The second leg is on November 18, just four days before the Liverpool game. It might not leave the Argentine much time to train his new players.

Two roadblocks have emerged

“Speaking to people, they’d be surprised if Pochettino left the USA right now, before the two games,” Whitwell explained on Talk of The Devils.

“I believe there is a clause that would allow it, but there’s money involved and United have been suggesting money is tight, but can they find the money for this scenario?”

His release clause also stands at £7 million, which is more than Howe’s compensation claim of £3 million.

INEOS have maintained that funds are tight and, ahead of the January window, will they take this major gamble? Only time will tell.

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