Manchester United are expected to sack head coach Michael Carrick on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

United went into the international break sitting 18th in the Premier League table after their 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Carrick and his players were given Monday off following the match, and the head coach, along with players who were not called up to their respective national teams, were due to report back to Carrington on Tuesday.

However, the flurry of reports without any official confirmation from the so-called “best-in-class” executives has put the club legend and his staff in an embarrassing position.

Michael Carrick at Carrington despite imminent exit

According to club insider Sully, Michael Carrick is currently taking United training this morning at Carrington, alongside his staff.

“This is a manager who’s reportedly likely going to be sacked, yet due to sheer incompetence from Wilcox & Berrada, he’s made to take training. Is this how you treat a club legend?” Sully added.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed the same on X, writing: “Michael Carrick is taking training today, albeit several first-team players away on international duty.”

Meanwhile, The Telegraph claims that Carrick’s sacking must be approved by United owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family.

It is believed the Englishman is likely to be informed on Tuesday afternoon that his time at the helm is up.

He reportedly arrived at United’s Carrington training ground at 7.15am to oversee the players who are not on international duty.

It is added that Berrada and Wilcox are set to travel to Monaco on Tuesday for a planned meeting with Ratcliffe on Wednesday. However, Carrick’s future will be top of the agenda.

“If the decision is taken to dismiss him, Carrick is expected to be told face-to-face, which may delay the announcement,” the report adds.

All in all, this further highlights the lack of decisiveness within the hierarchy at United, which first sabotaged Carrick’s project during the summer transfer window and then hung him out to dry due to their failure to plan ahead.

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