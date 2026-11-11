“That says a lot”: Man United Women boss Eva Olid launches scathing criticism of Spanish football

Manchester United Women head coach Eva Olid has spoken out on an important issue affecting her country.

Career

The Spanish head coach took her first managerial role at Heart of Midlothian in Scotland in 2021.

She took the Scottish side from the foot of the division to league champions in 2026.

As a result of her strong body of work, she received the opportunity to manage Manchester United when former head coach Marc Skinner was sacked in August of this year.

After losing her first two competitive matches, she has guided the team to an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions, including defeating Aston Villa Women 1-0 at the weekend.

Criticism of Spanish football

Speaking to Catalan television network 3CAT, Olid launched a strong criticism of her nation’s openness to employing female coaches.

Commenting on the lack of opportunities, she stated, “you only have to look at the fact that, across the first and second divisions, there are only two female coaches. That says a lot.”

Building further on the problems, she asserted, “to be honest, I’m very happy with the opportunities I’ve had overseas; I feel valued away from home, and that’s why I give everything for the people who have placed their trust in me.”

After succeeding in Scotland, Olid hinted that she was hurt by the lack of attention her success received in her native Spain.

She explained, “I didn’t receive any offers from Spain [after winning the title in Scotland with Hearts]. Coming here to Manchester is a dream come true—Manchester United is one of the best clubs in the world, and as a coach, it was always a major aspiration of mine to be at one of the world’s top clubs.”

Olid suggested that she no longer worries about not being remembered in Spain.

United Women will next be in action on Saturday, 14 November at home to Crystal Palace.

Man United Women results 2026/2027 Date Competition Opponent Venue Score Result 04/09/2026 FA WSL London City Lionesses W Away 1-2 Loss 13/09/2026 FA WSL Chelsea W Home 0-5 Loss 19/09/2026 FA WSL Arsenal W Away 1-1 Draw 27/09/2026 FA WSL West Ham W Home 2-1 Win 03/10/2026 FA WSL Liverpool W Home 1-0 Win 18/10/2026 FA WSL Charlton Athletic W Away 3-1 Win 25/10/2026 FA WSL Manchester City W Home 1-1 Draw 31/10/2026 FA WSL Everton W Away 0-0 Draw 08/11/2026 FA WSL Aston Villa W Away 1-0 Win 23/09/2026 WSL Cup Sheffield United W Home 10-1 Win 30/09/2026 WSL Cup Durham W Away 5-1 Win 21/10/2026 WSL Cup Liverpool W Away 5-3 Win 28/10/2026 WSL Cup Burnley W Home 3-0 Win

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images