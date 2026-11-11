Harry Kane speaks out on Mauricio Pochettino taking over at Man United

Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as Manchester United’s new head coach is expected to be confirmed imminently (it may even have been announced by the time you finish reading this).

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss, as reports have widely indicated, is poised to replace Michael Carrick.

United sit in the relegation zone after collecting just one win from their opening 10 league matches, a run that has left supporters frustrated and forced the club’s hierarchy into action.

As the club works to complete the change, a glowing endorsement of Pochettino’s move has emerged.

Harry Kane offers his verdict on Pochettino’s possible arrival

Speaking to the media, as reported by the Metro, Kane was asked directly for his thoughts on United’s potential appointment of Pochettino.

He replied: “Me and Mauricio obviously have a fantastic relationship.

“I mentioned him as one of the coaches who had a big impact on my career and definitely my development. At that stage of my career, I needed his guidance and the way he pushed me, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well; he was really, really helpful.

“Obviously a fantastic coach, he’s managed the biggest clubs in the world. From my point of view, I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but I know he’s a great guy but also a fantastic manager.”

Few are better placed than Kane to judge Pochettino’s qualities

Having thrived under Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur, where the Argentine unlocked the best in a player previously overlooked, Kane is in an ideal position to outline what the Red Devils might gain from his former manager.

If Kane’s assessment proves accurate, United supporters may be in for a ride.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

