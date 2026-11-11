JJ Gabriel agreement reached as Man United and Real Madrid prepare to sign papers next week

The JJ Gabriel saga looks set to finally reach its conclusion next week, according to the latest reports from Spain.

In early September, reports emerged that Gabriel wanted to leave Manchester United. He reportedly asked the club to deregister him so he could leave.

The Red Devils, however, still held high hopes for the 16-year-old, who had already been breaking records in the United academy. He remains the youngest-ever player to feature for United’s Under-18s, debuting at 14 and scoring a brace.

He was surely in line for further milestones with the senior side, and INEOS must have stressed this point while trying to convince him to stay, promising genuine opportunities for first-team football.

Yet the teenager’s mind appears to have been made up.

Where’s JJ Gabriel off to?

With his departure now reportedly inevitable, attention turned to his next destination once he secured an EU passport through his parents, which allowed him to move abroad.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid were all reportedly ready to sign him; he was never short of suitors. After months of speculation over where he would land, reports last week stated that he had chosen Real Madrid.

JJ Gabriel to Real Madrid to be finalised next week

It then became a matter of the Spanish giants completing their due diligence to ensure the deal went through by the book.

According to Spanish transfer insider Ben Fernandes Santos, a club-to-club agreement now looks imminent in the coming days, with Gabriel’s move to Real Madrid set for confirmation next week:

“JJ Gabriel will sign his contract with Real Madrid by the start of next week at the latest.

“The deal is about to be finalised. The entire EPIC Sports leadership team is in Madrid to finalise the details.

“Real Madrid have won the race.”

As Los Blancos prepare to capture Gabriel, United fans will be watching closely to see how much the club pockets, given that they are due some compensation.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

