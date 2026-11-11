Man United Women star Julia Zigiotti brings up impressive statistic after Sunday’s heroics

It was a big afternoon for Manchester United Women star Julia Zigiotti for more than one reason.

Man United career

The 28-year-old joined United in the summer of 2025 from Bayern Munich.

The Swede has previously played for Swedish clubs Hammarby and BK Häcken.

She had a two-year spell in England before between 2022 and 2024 with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Zigiotti spent one year at Bayern Munich before moving to Manchester in 2025.

The midfielder has also represented her country Sweden 60 times, scoring two goals in the process.

This season

The midfielder had a successful first season last year under former manager Marc Skinner, but she has really come to life this year under Eva Olid.

Zigiotti has added more goals to her game and has scored four in eleven matches this season for the Red Devils.

Probably the most impressive aspect of Zigiotti’s performances has been the importance of her strikes.

Her first goal of the season gave United the lead at the Emirates as they came away with an impressive 1-1 draw with 2025 Champions League winners Arsenal.

What’s more, she scored the only goal of the match against Liverpool at the start of October and a goal in the Players’ Cup.

She was at it again at the weekend as she came off the bench to score the only goal of the game and the winner versus Aston Villa Women in a game that gave the Reds a welcome victory.

A half-century of United appearances for Julia! 👏 https://t.co/NzaKfMM9dZ — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 9, 2026

Season Date Competition Round H/A Opponent Score Result GF GA Status 2026/27 04/09/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 1 A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L 1 2 FT 2026/27 13/09/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 2 H Chelsea W 0-5 L 0 5 FT 2026/27 19/09/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 3 A Arsenal W 1-1 D 1 1 FT 2026/27 27/09/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 4 H West Ham W 2-1 W 2 1 FT 2026/27 03/10/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 5 H Liverpool W 1-0 W 1 0 FT 2026/27 18/10/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 6 A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 3 1 FT 2026/27 25/10/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 7 H Manchester City W 1-1 D 1 1 FT 2026/27 31/10/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 8 A Everton W 0-0 D 0 0 FT 2026/27 08/11/2026 FA WSL Matchweek 9 A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 1 0 FT 2026/27 23/09/2026 WSL Cup Group Stage H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 10 1 FT 2026/27 30/09/2026 WSL Cup Group Stage A Durham W 5-1 W 5 1 FT 2026/27 21/10/2026 WSL Cup Group Stage A Liverpool W 5-3 W 5 3 FT 2026/27 28/10/2026 WSL Cup Group Stage H Burnley W 3-0 W 3 0 FT

The club’s official social media account on X congratulated Zigiotti for another achievement on Sunday.

They posted, “a half-century of United appearances for Julia!” and a picture of her celebrating the winning goal at Villa Park.

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images