It is Wednesday morning and Michael Carrick is still in the building, overseeing training sessions at Carrington as Manchester United head coach.

However, as far as the club’s hierarchy are concerned, he is not part of their plans, with a deal for his replacement almost finalised.

It is understood that USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino is close to becoming United’s new head coach.

Manchester United stars wanted Unai Emery at Old Trafford

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United players expect Michael Carrick to be sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

“With most senior United players currently on international duty, talkSPORT understands the squad anticipates Pochettino will be their new manager upon return,” the report states.

United are currently negotiating personal terms with the Argentine tactician. His USMNT contract allegedly contains a $10 million (£7.5 million) release clause, with background staff expected to increase the overall cost of hiring.

Pochettino is known for his excellent man-management and is well aware of the demands of English football, having had encouraging stints at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and even Chelsea. His arrival should improve the culture at Carrington.

However, it is claimed that a number of United players were reportedly hoping for the appointment of Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

Emery has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best managers, turning Villa into a club that regularly plays in Europe.

His incredible work in Birmingham has only made it harder for his potential suitors to have a chance of signing him, with the Spaniard currently in talks with the Villans over a contract extension.

Ahead of his side’s clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, which is now set to be Carrick’s final game at the helm, Emery compared United to Barcelona.

As far as United stars are concerned, they had better start working on their fitness or start looking for a way out, as Pochettino’s system demands a lot of running and intensity.

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