Pochettino set to lean on these four key lieutenants to drag Manchester United out of the abyss



Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to be confirmed as Manchester United’s new head coach.

As a result, INEOS are expected to relieve Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick of his duties.

The 45-year-old failed to replicate the Premier League form he had produced in the final 17 games of last season, when the Red Devils recorded 12 wins, three draws and two defeats.

Manchester United’s season has failed to take off

It has been a tricky start to the season, with only eight points picked up from the opening 10 league games and just one win in that run.

Consequently, United find themselves 18th in the table and only one point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace, giving supporters every reason to be concerned.

Clearly, something needs to change and, as is often the case, Carrick has borne the brunt of the criticism. The Old Trafford hierarchy now hopes that a fresh set of tactical ideas can help the side finally break free from this dismal run of results.

Pochettino arrives at Manchester United with his trusted lieutenants

That said, INEOS are reportedly finalising a deal to bring in Pochettino. It has now emerged who could form the Argentine’s backroom staff.

According to TeamTalk, “Pochettino has made it clear that he would like four key members of his backroom team to accompany him at Old Trafford.

“They include long-standing assistant Jesus Perez, assistant coach Miguel ‘Miki’ D’Agostino, goalkeeping coach Antonio ‘Toni’ Jiménez and sports scientist Sebastiano Pochettino…”

However, while United will need to pay around £10.5 million to release him from his USMNT contract, they must also provide a further £3 million to secure the services of his backroom staff.

Nevertheless, Pochettino’s decision to bring in his own technical team, colleagues with whom he already shares a strong working relationship, could prove a shrewd move and may ultimately help spark a genuine revival at Old Trafford.

By contrast, Carrick accepted the role with a makeshift coaching setup and was left exposed when the club failed to reunite him with his trusted lieutenant Aaron Danks, who is currently thriving at Bayern Munich.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images

