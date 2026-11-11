Amad is in his sixth year at Manchester United and it is safe to say that he has not lived up to expectations. The Ivorian arrived at Old Trafford in January 2021 from Atalanta as one of the most exciting teenage forwards in the world.

It appeared that the Red Devils had secured a future superstar who could become the backbone of the attack. For a club that had struggled to impress in the transfer market, it certainly looked like a coup.

Unfortunately, Amad has shown extended flashes of brilliance but is yet to truly blow everyone away.

Amad’s time at Old Trafford

Amad had a brief taste of English football in his first six months before he was loaned to Rangers in the summer of 2022. A year later, he secured a temporary deal to Sunderland, where he finally exploded.

The Ivorian was a revelation with the Black Cats, registering 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. Sunderland wanted him back the following season, but Amad ended up staying.

He initially struggled for game time under Erik ten Hag before becoming a regular under Ruben Amorim, scoring 10 goals and registering 11 assists. While he has been heavily involved under Michael Carrick as well, the player has yet to reach the heights expected of him.

Amad’s struggles under Michael Carrick

Amad is yet to score a goal since Carrick’s arrival as Amorim’s replacement. Last season, the Ivorian was heavily involved under the Englishman, operating mostly in the right-forward role.

He missed the start of the current campaign with a knock and has started the last five games in the Premier League. Unfortunately, in his 25 games under Carrick, Amad has failed to find the back of the net, managing just two assists.

Recent reports suggest that the English manager is on the brink of losing his job, with Mauricio Pochettino leading the race to become the next United manager. The Argentine’s potential arrival, however, could turn out to be good news for the Ivorian.

Player Season Apps Starts Minutes Goals Assists Shots on target Amad 2026/27 8 6 514 0 1 6

Amad suits Pochettino’s attacking system

Pochettino likes his wide forwards to tuck inwards, which brings the full-backs into play. He has previously used similar tactics with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli at Tottenham Hotspur and Neymar and Kylian Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Amad likes attacking diagonally from the right while coming onto his left foot, which also allows full-backs to overlap. The Ivorian is a willing runner with impressive control in tight spaces and the ability to see a pass.

He is blessed with blistering pace and has good dribbling ability. Under Pochettino, he could regularly receive the ball in the opposition half, combine with Bruno Fernandes and carry the ball into the penalty box to make an impact.

Amad’s pressing also suits Pochettino’s tactics

Amad has all the technical attributes to thrive in Pochettino’s attacking system, but his work ethic could also make him invaluable for the Argentine.

Pochettino’s tactics demand a lot of pressing from the forwards, who are expected to spring into action as soon as possession is lost and close passing lanes. Winning the ball higher up the pitch creates opportunities, effectively turning defence into a form of attack.

Amad’s willingness to track back and press the opposition makes him perfect for the job, so he would not have to make too much of an adjustment under the Argentine manager.

There is room for improvement

For all of Amad’s qualities, his poor record in front of goal remains a concern for fans. The 24-year-old has managed just 16 goals and 17 assists in 105 appearances for United to date, which do not justify his talent.

This is one area Pochettino can help him improve, having previously done so with Alli and Eriksen. The presence of Bryan Mbeumo could pose a problem for the Ivorian, but perhaps the competition could help him hit a higher gear as well.

Amad’s skills on the ball and tenacity off it could make him a perfect fit in Pochettino’s high-intensity football. The Argentine is known to mix aggressive pressing with fast attacking transitions, which is exactly how the Ivorian likes to play.

Pochettino’s potential arrival, as such, could be just the boost Amad needs to reach his potential at Old Trafford. The Argentine could help the Ivorian transition from a speedy winger to a goalscoring threat and eventually, one of United’s most influential players.

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images