Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to demonstrate sheer lack of connection with fans in latest stunt

It is safe to say that Manchester United fans are not a happy bunch at the moment.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D

Discontent

They find their team languishing in 18th position in the league during the November international break.

What’s more, they have recently shown their displeasure with the ownership as head coach Michael Carrick looks set to lose his job.

CEO Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox, and owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe have also been in the line of fire, alongside the traditional pantomime villains, the Glazers.

Old Trafford was awash with green and gold balloons before the game against Aston Villa last Sunday.

There were also numerous banners and chants in an electric atmosphere before kick-off that were designed to show the world how unhappy match-going fans are with the current state of the football club they adore so much.

Banner clampdown

The Daily Mail reports that, “two banners protesting against United’s owners were confiscated by stewards during Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.”

The infamous sign that reads, “Jim Can’t Fix This” was taken away because of its connection to Jimmy Savile, which was deemed to be inappropriate.

The article continues to read, “another declaring ‘We Don’t Want A New Stadium, We Want New Owners’ was taken down because it was blocking the view of some fans.”

Sources inside the club state that protests will be allowed as long as they “remain within the regulations”.

Old Trafford power holders were certainly fully aware of the situation on Sunday, as there was a “more visible police presence in the Stretford End and stewards asking fans as they entered that section of the stadium which group they were with.”

The green and gold balloon release protest was jointly organised by The Red Army, The 1958, Manchester United Youth Supporters Club, South Stand United, and Retro Reds.

Some people have commented on how odd it was to remove the two banners, as the club had possession of them for 30 hours before kick-off and they are always stored in the same place in the Stretford End before every match.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images