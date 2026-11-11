Steve Holland blamed for Man United’s alarming fall-off in training standards this season



Manchester United won their only Premier League match this season back in August, and the club are currently languishing in 18th place in the league table.

This has left head coach Michael Carrick on the brink of receiving his marching orders, and there are valid reasons for INEOS to pull the plug.

Leaving aside the club’s transfer failings in the summer, this group of players should be doing far better than their current form suggests.

One of the biggest complaints this season has been the Red Devils’ lack of intensity off the ball, with the team recording woeful running statistics throughout the campaign.

Steve Holland blamed

They have reportedly been outworked in almost every game, with the i Paper attributing this to Steve Holland’s reduced role in training.

Last season, the former Chelsea assistant manager and the rest of Carrick‘s backroom staff (Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion) all garnered praise for the way they brought the squad together after the turbulent Ruben Amorim era.

This term, things have unravelled quickly on the field, but it has not been made clear why Holland no longer holds the same sway over the players.

“Carrick’s backroom staff drew much praise last season for how well they complemented each other. Steve Holland brought some much-needed experience to the training pitch, while Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion all bonded well with the players.

Stat Michael Carrick From 13/01/2026 To 30/06/2026 Played 17 Won 12 Drawn 3 Lost 2 Win % 70.6% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Can Pochettino turn the ship around

“However, several sources indicated they noticed a decline in intensity during training. One insider insisted Holland has taken a more back-seat role in recent months, which has contributed to the drop in training standards.”

Holland is known to be a hard taskmaster, but even he has failed to light the fire in this group of players as Carrick reportedly prepares to leave.

Now, the onus could reportedly fall on Mauricio Pochettino, who has earned a reputation for making his teams run harder than any other side.

Whether he can translate the same intensity at Old Trafford remains to be seen.