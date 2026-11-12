Sneaky Fletcher slips into Carrington as clues emerge over Man United’s state of play until Pochettino arrives

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has been relieved of his duties.

A horrendous start to the 2026-27 Premier League season, leaving the Red Devils languishing in the relegation zone with just one win and eight points from 10 games, left INEOS with no choice but to act in search of a dramatic turnaround.

Former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly expected to replace Carrick.

However, with the Argentine currently overseeing the USMNT during its November international-break double-header against Haiti, his arrival at Old Trafford will have to wait until those fixtures conclude.

Bridging the gap before Pochettino

Reports indicate Pochettino could lead his first United training session on either 18 or 19 November.

Yet before he sets foot on the grass, the players remaining at Carrington during the international break require immediate guidance.

Fletcher as caretaker

While fans ponder what United training will look like in the meantime, journalist Samuel Luckhurst believes it is already obvious what the state of play is.

Luckhurst noted: “Darren Fletcher hid when he went in, raising the possibility he has some caretaker duties before Pochettino arrives.”

This is familiar territory for Fletcher. When Rúben Amorim was dismissed at the turn of the year, the former United midfielder stepped up to fill the void while the club pursued an interim manager.

Surprisingly, Fletcher opted not to join Carrick’s backroom staff and is now set to hold the fort at Carrington once more before Pochettino arrives to steady the ship.

Anfield awaits

The timing, however, leaves zero margin for error. Taking the reins just three days before Man United clash with Liverpool at Anfield creates a high-stakes baptism of fire.

Man United's last five games at Anfield Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 19/10/2025 Premier League A Liverpool 2-1 W 05/01/2025 Premier League A Liverpool 2-2 D 17/12/2023 Premier League A Liverpool 0-0 D 05/03/2023 Premier League A Liverpool 0-7 L 19/04/2022 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L Updated 12 Nov 2026

Whether Pochettino can weave instant magic to secure a famous Red Devils victory remains to be seen.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

