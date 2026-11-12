How Jason Wilcox dealt with reckless Lisandro Martinez after his public outburst

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick secured a third-place finish and helped Manchester United return to the Champions League.

However, the club’s hierarchy ruined all the momentum during the summer transfer window, overseeing a botched-up midfield rebuild and overlooking their abysmal defence.

The defeat against Hull City in the Premier League opener teased what was to come, and the outburst following the loss at Atlético Madrid highlighted that Carrick is no longer in control of the ship.

Jason Wilcox reprimanded Lisandro Martínez

Manchester United’s first real test in the Champions League after nearly a three-year absence came against Atlético Madrid.

A goal in the very first minute in the Spanish capital underlined the gulf between United and Europe’s elite. The Red Devils spent most of the night ball-watching or ball-chasing, saw Leny Yoro get sent off, and conceded another.

Lisandro Martinez chose to show his intensity off the pitch, as he launched a “blistering tirade” at Jason Wilcox, Manchester United’s director of football, and INEOS over their transfer business. The Argentine was not wrong, but that certainly was not the right place to air behind-the-scenes frustrations.

According to The Telegraph, Martínez was fined and apologised publicly and is thought to have been given a serious dressing-down in private by Wilcox over the rant. “Martínez was put in his place,” one source told the publication.

The Telegraph added that several people internally felt that the outburst was rich coming from a player who had spent so much time on the sidelines since signing in 2022 and, in the words of one source, was “playing abysmally” and pointed to his contractual situation.

Signed from Ajax, the Argentina international is out of contract at United next summer and is expected to depart.

Stat Michael Carrick Played 15 Won 3 Drawn 5 Lost 7 Win % 20.0% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Dressing room without leaders

The report claims that around the time of that Atlético defeat there were “growing doubts among the first-team staff about whether they could halt the slide.”

There was concern that United’s squad was “badly lacking not just in terms of physicality, pace and aggression, but also natural leaders and players with aura and presence.”

A week later, United proved their doubters right by succumbing to a 4–1 defeat to Como, who were playing in the Champions League for the first time in their history.

According to the report, after this match, it was Bruno Fernandes’ turn to show the world that Carrick’s project is on the brink of collapsing, as the captain publicly questioned the head coach’s approach. He was subsequently dropped to the bench against Bournemouth, who beat the Red Devils 3–0 at Old Trafford.

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