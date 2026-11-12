Folarin Balogun very keen to join Man United after Pochettino’s appointment, La Liga defender also on radar

Manchester United sacked Michael Carrick as their head coach on Thursday.

The decision to part ways with Carrick was reportedly made on Monday, but the club’s hierarchy waited until Thursday to break the news to the head coach and his staff.

In the meantime, United reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Carrick, and they have allegedly already identified two targets for the incoming boss.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Manchester United move alerts Folarin Balogun

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United’s January shortlist already includes two players Mauricio Pochettino knows extremely well, and his arrival could “give their potential moves a significant boost in advance of the January window opening for business.”

It is claimed that Folarin Balogun’s representatives have informed United that Pochettino’s appointment has made a switch to Old Trafford ‘somewhat’ more appealing, with the striker’s camp “actively keen” to explore the possibility.

Balogun has been spearheading the USMNT’s attack under Pochettino and scored three goals at the World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who came through the ranks at Arsenal, is now thought to be “increasingly receptive to the prospect, with the opportunity to work again with Pochettino a major factor.”

Currently at AS Monaco, the striker reportedly wants to return to English football. Monaco are believed to be ready to sanction his sale in January. “Monaco are open to doing business in January and would give his sale an instant green light,” the report states.

F. Balogun – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 Competition Ligue 1 UEFA Europa Conference League All competitions Apps 6 1 7 Minutes 152 78 230 Starts 0 1 1 Goals 1 0 1 Non-penalty goals 1 0 1 Assists 0 0 0 Minutes per goal 152 – 230 Avg rating 5.55 5.90 5.67 Shots 8 2 10 Shots on target 4 1 5 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% Conversion % 12.5% 0.0% 10.0% Passes 30 6 36 Pass accuracy % 70.0% 100.0% 75.0% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 Key passes 0 – 0 Dribbles attempted 4 2 6 Dribbles completed 0 0 0 Dribble success % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Tackles 1 0 1 Interceptions 0 0 0 Tackles + interceptions 1 0 1 Blocks 1 0 1 Duels 17 2 19 Duels won 5 0 5 Duels won % 29.4% 0.0% 26.3% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 2 0 2 Fouls committed 3 0 3 Yellow cards 0 0 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won – 0 0 Penalties conceded – 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 12 Nov 2026

Manchester United eyeing Alex Freeman

It is understood that Pochettino’s ability to provide first-hand insight into players he has worked with could therefore prove particularly valuable, and Balogun is not the only name on United’s radar who fits that description.

United have reportedly been keeping close tabs on Villarreal full-back Alex Freeman, who has also enjoyed an encouraging spell for his country under Pochettino.

It is claimed that the 22-year-old versatile speedster has “made a significant impression on the manager.”

Primarily a right-back, Freeman has made 11 La Liga appearances for Villarreal this term, scoring a goal in the process.

United have been monitoring both players as part of their wider recruitment work, but Pochettino’s arrival may push the pair higher up the list of targets ahead of January.

Featured image by Luke Hales via Getty Images