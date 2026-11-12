

Manchester United have relieved Michael Carrick of his duties as head coach.

Torrid run

Carrick’s time as manager has come to a sad conclusion, brought about by the club’s dreadful form this season.

The legendary midfielder landed the role last season on an initial interim basis after the departure of Ruben Amorim. Carrick’s impact was virtually immediate, guiding United to third position and restoring Champions League football following a two-year absence.

He was handed the job on a permanent basis. But a toxic combination of a poor transfer window, underwhelming physical conditioning and costly player mistakes saw United endure their worst-ever start to a top-flight campaign in 2026/27.

Sunday’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left United languishing in 18th place, meaning they are guaranteed to spend at least two weeks in the relegation zone while the international break proceeds. United are encountering territory that is both new and entirely unfathomable.

The Red Devils have recorded only one Premier League victory all season, against Ipswich Town in August. They have drawn five and lost four, accumulating a meagre eight points from 10 matches.

After the final whistle against Villa, Carrick stressed that he expected to be in charge for the trip to Anfield on November 22. However, this will not materialise, with his exit now confirmed.

Carrick sacked

According to the reliable Andy Mitten, “Michael Carrick sacked by MUFC.”

“Top lad, got the team in the Champions League against expectations. Gave it his all, night and day. Protected others, never threw anyone under a bus. Worked in difficult circumstances. Leaves with head held high. I wish him and his staff the very best.”

Michael Carrick sacked by MUFC.

Top lad, got the team in the Champions League against expectations. Gave it his all, night and day. Protected others, never threw anyone under a bus. Worked in difficult circumstances. Leaves with head held high. I wish him and his staff the very best. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) November 12, 2026

This information has been corroborated by Fabrizio Romano.

🚨💣 BREAKING: MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE SACKED MICHAEL CARRICK WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. https://t.co/KcgPEGjSoN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2026

Carrick oversaw 32 games as United boss. He registered 15 wins, eight draws and nine losses.

Attention now shifts to his replacement, with Mauricio Pochettino United’s chosen candidate. It’s said that United are finalising a deal to bring in the Argentine coach.

Pochettino succeeded Gregg Berhalter as USMNT head coach in 2024, following the side’s group-stage exit from the Copa America. He has recorded 21 victories in his 35 matches in charge.

His terms with the USMNT were poised to expire in 2030, but United will fork out a compensation sum to free him. They will also pay a fee for Pochettino’s backroom staff to join him at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images