Wilcox and Berrada overruled by the Glazers as INEOS forced to bring in Mauricio Pochettino



Michael Carrick’s time is finally up, with INEOS finally pulling the plug after Manchester United struggled in 18th position in the Premier League.

The former United midfielder has overseen a drastic decline in form, mainly due to lax training standards and his own tactical failures.

But it would be naïve to pin all the blame on the 45-year-old. The overpaid and underperforming players deserve brickbats as well.

But it is INEOS who have let the club down yet again, failing to support the former head coach in the summer when it was evident that the Red Devils needed reinforcements in multiple areas.

INEOS have consistently got all the big decisions wrong

The 20-time English league champions needed another striker and a complete overhaul of the defence. Instead, the co-owners opted to sign three midfielders, all of whom have struggled to make any real impact.

Apart from transfer failings, the way INEOS have handled this transition from Carrick to Mauricio Pochettino is shameful.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. have consistently got things wrong when it comes to managerial choices as well, and it took the Glazers’ intervention to finally get one decision right.

It has been relayed by The Peoples Person that director of football Jason Wilcox was in favour of bringing Eddie Howe on board, but the hierarchy was far from impressed.

Stat Michael Carrick From 01/07/2026 To present Played 15 Won 3 Drawn 5 Lost 7 Win % 20.0% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Glazers overruled INEOS

Many wanted a more ambitious name, and as revealed by The Daily Mail, the Glazers insisted on Mauricio Pochettino. INEOS are in charge of football affairs at Old Trafford, but they had no choice but to toe the line.

“If Berrada and Wilcox had got their way, we would seemingly have been treated to the sight of Eddie Howe wandering into the Old Trafford madhouse in the next few days.

“The Glazers said ‘no’, insisted that Pochettino would have the keys and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his men fell in line with that.”

This indicates Wilcox and Omar Berrada are walking a tightrope, and they do not hold the same sway as before. Another wrong call could see them depart as well.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images