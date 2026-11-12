Home » Rayan Ait-Nouri: Man United’s January pursuit of Man City ace under threat from Barcelona

Rayan Ait-Nouri: Man United’s January pursuit of Man City ace under threat from Barcelona

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Rayan Ait-Nouri

Manchester United’s January pursuit of Manchester City left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri is expected to be a complicated affair because of the rivalry between the two clubs.

The Red Devils reportedly wanted to sign the Algerian this summer but could not get a deal across the line. INEOS’ failure to bolster the position has proven to be a costly mistake, as it remains one of the team’s weak points at the moment.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is out of contract next summer and currently sidelined with an injury. Patrick Dorgu has also suffered from fitness issues of late, leaving United scampering for cover at left-back.

Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils are ready to rekindle their interest in Aït-Nouri, who has struggled for game time at the Etihad and is keen to leave in January. However, it now appears that the English giants will face competition from LaLiga in the race for the 25-year-old.

Barcelona eyeing Aït-Nouri

According to SPORT, Barcelona are scouting the market for a potential replacement for Alejandro Balde and have identified Aït-Nouri as an option.

The report insists that the Catalans had their eyes on the Algerian before he made the move to City and are ready to return for the player in January. Meanwhile, Balde is reportedly on United’s wish list as well, and it is believed that the player is ready to leave Camp Nou in 2027.

It is, however, unclear if the Red Devils would prioritise a move for the Spaniard over Aït-Nouri. Both players have struggled for game time this season and are no longer first-choice at their clubs.

Barcelona’s interest in the Algerian could affect the English giants’ winter plans, although the Catalans are not clear-cut favourites in the race.

Alejandro Balde v Rayan Aït-Nouri Stats 2026/27 Season
Stat Alejandro Balde R. Aït-Nouri
Season 2026/27 2026/27
Club Barcelona Manchester City
Competition All competitions All competitions
Apps 5 4
Minutes 124 168
Starts 0 1
Sub appearances 5 3
Goals 0 0
Non-penalty goals 0 0
Assists 0 3
Page 1 of 41234
Stat Alejandro Balde R. Aït-Nouri
Goals + assists 0 3
Minutes per goal
Avg rating 4.74 6.55
Shots 0 3
Shots on target 0 0
Shot accuracy % 0.0%
Conversion % 0.0%
Passes 76 112
Pass accuracy % 90.2% 89.2%
Key passes 2 5
Page 2 of 41234
Stat Alejandro Balde R. Aït-Nouri
Dribbles attempted 4 5
Dribbles completed 2 3
Dribble success % 50.0% 60.0%
Tackles 6 4
Interceptions 3 1
Tackles + interceptions 9 5
Blocks 0 1
Duels 14 27
Duels won 10 14
Duels won % 71.4% 51.9%
Page 3 of 41234
Stat Alejandro Balde R. Aït-Nouri
Dribbled past
Fouls won 2 3
Fouls committed 2 1
Yellow cards 1 0
Red cards 0 0
Penalties won
Penalties conceded
Penalties scored 0 0
Penalties missed 0 0
Page 4 of 41234

Financial terms an issue

The report adds that while Manchester City are open to the player’s departure on loan in January, they would want to include a mandatory purchase option in the deal. This could prove an issue for Barcelona, who are reluctant to commit to a major transfer fee for next summer.

A transfer, however, will depend on Balde’s future. Should the Spaniard leave in January, the Catalans could be forced to move for Aït-Nouri as a replacement.

The report confirms that United are keeping a close eye on the Algerian’s situation at the Etihad, while Juventus are also in the race.

While Balde is the younger of the two, Aït-Nouri’s Premier League experience could tempt the Red Devils. The Algerian could hit the ground running if INEOS manage to persuade their noisy neighbours to let him go.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United’s interest in Ait-Nouri has previously been covered by TPP.
✅ Barcelona are likely to pursue a replacement if Alejandro Balde leaves in January.
⚠️ The Catalans could turn to a more cost-effective option for the job.

TPP view

We believe that Barcelona could have their eyes on Rayan Ait-Nouri, but the finances involved could be a dealbreaker for the LaLiga champions.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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