Michael Carrick got orders to leave Manchester United on Thursday, with the club ready to appoint a new head coach.

Carrick arrived as an interim head coach at the turn of the year, taking over a deflated side and turning it into a real force. The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League and returned to the Champions League.

However, in the space of five months, Carrick completely lost his grip on the reins, which ultimately cost him his job. Now that he is out, details from Carrington are reportedly emerging that partly explain why everything fell apart.

Steve Holland was an unpopular figure at Manchester United

According to club insider Sully, Steve Holland, Michael Carrick‘s assistant coach at Manchester United, became disliked across the span of his Old Trafford tenure.

Holland was highly regarded when he first joined, with many believing the former England and Chelsea assistant’s tactical nous was key to United’s resurgence under Carrick.

“Sources say Holland sometimes clashed with his players, and his instructions were not easy to follow. He remained stubborn when United were losing, with some describing him as ‘difficult to work with’,” the report adds.

Excl: Inside Steve Holland's 'unpopular' #MUFC end tenure: – Clash with players

– Fernandes largely was referencing Holland after the Como outburst, Holland pushed for him to be dropped after

– Described as 'arrogant' & 'stubborn' W/@UtdNadd @UtdDistrict https://t.co/z3ulaVI0FM — Sully (@SullyTalkz) November 12, 2026

It is claimed that one source described Holland as “extremely arrogant” and unpopular at Carrington.

As United’s poor form continued this season, Holland was “seen looking more miserable around Carrington on a day-to-day basis.”

Stat Michael Carrick Played 15 Won 3 Drawn 5 Lost 7 Win % 20.0% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Bruno Fernandes was not happy with Steve Holland’s approach

Bruno Fernandes received backlash for taking aim at Carrick’s approach following the 4-1 defeat at Como.

However, it is thought that Fernandes’ comments in the post-match interview were directed largely towards Holland, rather than just Carrick.

Holland then allegedly pushed for the Portuguese midfielder to be dropped for the next match against Bournemouth.

Jonathan Woodgate, another of Carrick’s coaches, was not highly rated at the club, with some staff reportedly believing he lacked the experience or qualities to be a first-team coach.

In that regard, prospective head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his large coaching staff, who have worked with him at Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, could reportedly bring greater clarity and pedigree.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images